Timmer scores 22 in SDSU win over Minnesota in WNIT

South Dakota State's run in the WNIT postseason will continue into next week after a 78-57 win over Minnesota Sunday night at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits used a big third quarter and strong defensive effort to push their way past the Gophers and into the third round of the tournament. Haleigh Timmer put together her second consecutive 20-point game, finishing with 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting to lead all players.

SDSU turned a one-possession, 33-30 halftime lead into a 59-40 game after three quarters. The Jacks held Minnesota scoreless from the field for nearly seven minutes in the third and got a combined 15 points from Timmer and Myah Selland.

Selland contributed 18 total points, seven rebounds and six assists while Tylee Irwin finished with 13 points and played a key role in holding Sara Scalia, Minnesota's leading scorer, to just eight points.

Nine of Irwin's points came in the opening 10 minutes. She did not miss a shot in that time, connecting on three field goals, including a 3-pointer, and two free throws. She scored six straight Jackrabbit points during a 10-2 SDSU run that put the home team up 19-15.

After Minnesota opened the second quarter with a run to regain the lead at 24-19, Myah Selland sparked a 10-0 Jackrabbit rally with eight straight points on her own, pushing the Jacks back on top. Timmer capped off the run with a layup, forcing a Minnesota timeout. SDSU went into the locker room with a three-point advantage.

SDSU locked down on defense in the third quarter, holding Minnesota to only two field goals. The Gophers Minnesota went 2-for-13 from the floor and committed three turnovers while getting eight points from the free throw line.

The Gophers managed to cut the lead to 14 points in the fourth quarter before another 10-0 run for the Jackrabbits made it a 24-point game, the largest lead of the contest.

South Dakota State outshot Minnesota 48-34 percent, had a 45-30 advantage in rebounding and 17-10 edge in assists.

Laura Bagwell Katalinich and Deja Winters scored 11 points apiece for the Gophers. Scalia gave out six assists.

NOTES

Haleigh Timmer has 11 10+ point games this season.

SDSU moves to 25-9 on the season and has won 22 of their last 24 games.

The Jackrabbits' home win streak extends 14 games. SDSU has not lost at Frost since December 11.

The Jacks are 6-1 all-time against the Gophers

SDSU is now 9-4 in WNIT games

SDSU has shot 50 percent or better 14 times this season.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0