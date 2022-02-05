Timmer's contributions help SDSU women snap USD's winning streak

BROOKINGS – In a game that South Dakota State had to have to maintain any hope of a Summit League regular season conference title, the Jackrabbits turned to a pair of freshmen to lead the way to a win over the hottest team in Division I women’s basketball.

As the Jackrabbits rallied in the second half to overwhelm a team that beat them by 23 points just a month ago, it was Paige Meyer and St. Thomas More alumna Haleigh Timmer, a pair of first-year guards, who spearheaded the Jack attack, combining for 27 points as SDSU snapped South Dakota’s 16-game winning streak with a 75-65 win in front of 3,549 fans in a Frost Arena that was bubbling over for the full 40 minutes.

“Timmy and Paige both played great,” said Jacks forward Tori Nelson. “That’s a hard atmosphere to play in – even here at home there can be a lot of nerves and adrenaline – but they both handled it great and made a lot of big plays for us.”

USD’s winning streak had been the longest active one in the nation, and by snapping it, the Jacks extended their own winning streak to seven and pulled even with the Coyotes atop the Summit League standings at 11-1.

Just by virtue of being at home, fans of both teams expected a much closer game than USD’s 65-42 win over SDSU on Jan. 8 in Vermillion. But if you’d told anyone that reigning Summit League MVP Myah Selland would finish with just six points, the Coyotes probably would’ve felt good about their chances.

But Meyer and Timmer were explosive, as was senior Tylee Irwin. Meyer finished with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists while Timmer scored 11 off the bench. Meanwhile Tori Nelson added 16 and Tylee Irwin 14, as the Jacks scored 48 second-half points against a Coyote team that came into the game allowing an average of 53.8 per game. Nelson and Meyer scored 12 of their 16 in the second half, while Irwin had all 14 of hers in the second. The Jacks shot 57 percent after halftime and made 14-of-17 free throws.

“I thought in the second half we played outstanding,” said Jacks coach Aaron Johnston. “We moved the ball well, found some good matchups when we needed to and did a better job on defense. (Timmer and Meyer) came to play, that second half in particular they were great. It’s fun to see freshmen step up in those big moments and I thought Tylee and Tori were great, too.”

USD’s big and physical defense made its presence felt early, as the Jacks were turned away in the lane repeatedly. But the Jacks defense was equally as tough, and the Coyotes (18-5, 11-1) led 13-12 after a quarter and 29-27 at the half.

In the second, SDSU finally started chipping away at the Coyote defense, and they didn’t have to step back and settle for shots at the perimeter to do it. The Jacks were far better at moving the ball and stretching the USD defense in this meeting than they were the last time, and that was not by accident.

“In that (first game) we were really four-out, one-in stuff,” Johnston said. “That’s kind of what we were doing at the time, with Paiton (Burckhard) and Kallie (Theisen) inside. We didn’t have nearly the movement we have now, the spacing we have now. I think today you saw a floor that was far more spread out. (The Coyotes) help so well that we got them chasing some.”

The Jacks (15-8, 11-1) outscored USD 23-12 in the third quarter to take a 50-41 lead into the fourth. They just kept applying the pressure – at both ends of the floor – in the final stanza.

“We started getting some momentum there, which was really fun,” Meyer said. “But we knew we still had another quarter to play so we kept pushing.”

Meyer stands a mere 5-foot-6, but used her speed and ball skills to get to the basket even against USD’s big front line, while also making plays in transition, on loose balls and with the shot clock running down that were deflating to the Coyotes.

“She gave the ball up and got it back,” Johnston said of Meyer. “She’s so quick and explosive off of (USD’s) switches, she got back in good matchups and really took advantage.”

USD never made a real run in the fourth. They scored 24 points in the quarter but gave up 25. The Coyotes were a mere 3-of-9 on 3s for the game and shot 41 percent from the floor, but lamented their defense more than anything.

"I think execution was pretty good," said USD's Chloe Lamb, who had 16 points. "We just kind of let 'em get what they wanted. But they're a good team."

Hannah Sjerven had 21 points and 16 rebounds to pace the Coyotes, grabbing half of her boards on the offensive end. The Jacks were merciless in putting bodies on USD’s 6-foot-3 center, but the Summit League’s most dominant post player only went to the line for four attempts (making one). That played to SDSU’s advantage. Coyote coach Dawn Plitzuweit credited Sjerven for doing her best to fight through the contact, and credited SDSU for playing well on both sides of the floor. She also gave credit to the crowd, pointing out the difference in playing rivalry games in February as opposed to over break when students aren’t around. “I thought it was a battle,” Plitzuweit said. “We played really well defensively in the first half and did not play very well at all defensively in the second half. We gave them too many opportunities that were good opportunities.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0