Titans drop Scoopers to open playoffs

The Tea Area high school football team scored early and often as it advanced to the second round of the Class 11AA playoffs with a 57-10 victory over Sturgis Thursday night at Titan Stadium in Tea.

The Titans got out to a quick start and took a 21-0 lead on a pair of passing touchdowns from Cael Lundin and an 8-yard TD run from Jaxon Weber.

The Scoopers made up some ground to close out the first quarter on a 68-yard touchdown pass from Owen Cass to Hunter Harrison.

However, it was all Sturgis could do to stop the early onslaught as the Titans scored 28 unanswered points in the second quarter, starting with an 8-yard run from Nathan Babb.

After Chase Van Tol scored on a 1-yard run, Weber found the end zone on a 1-yard carry and a 30-yard scamper to make it 49-7 at the half.

Sturgis added a field goal with five minutes remaining in the fourth.

Weber paced Tea Area with 11 carries for 100 yards and three touchdowns, Van Tol added eight carries for 77 yards and Babb finished with 39 yards on five rushing attempts.

Lundin chipped in with 10 completions for 123 yards and two touchdowns, while Klayton Sattier had four receptions for 55 yards and a score.

Cass led the way for the Scoopers as he went 10-for-19 for 173 yards and a touchdown and Harrison caught three passes for 109 yards and a TD.

Sturgis closed out the season at 3-9.

Class 11AAA

HARRISBURG 50, RAPID CITY STEVENS 9: The Tigers cruised to the semifinal round of the playoffs with a win over Rapid City Stevens Thursday night in Harrisburg.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Raiders finished out the regular season at 3-7.

Class 11B

WINNER 66, MCCOOK CENTRAL/MONTROSE 28: The Warriors continued to roll in the second round of the playoffs on their way to dropping the Fighting Cougars Thursday night in Winner.

No other information was made available for this game.

Winner (11-0) will look to earn its way into the state title game when it takes on Elk Point-Jefferson next Friday.

Class 9AA

TIMBER LAKE 24, LYMAN 18: Timber Lake found the end zone and gained the late lead with five seconds remaining in regulation to score the win over Lyman in the second round of the playoffs on Thursday.

With the score tied at 18 points apiece with 13 seconds left in regulation, Kedrick Martin found Hank Kraft on a 46-yard touchdown pass to give the Panthers the late advantage.

The Raiders were unable to answer as Timber Lake held on for the win.

No statistics were made available for this game.

The Panthers (9-1) will play Platte-Geddes in the next round on Friday, while Lyman finished at 8-2.

Class 9B

FAULKTON AREA 48, HARDING COUNTY/BISON 22: The Trojans took their spot in the next round of the playoffs with a win over Harding County/Bison on Thursday.

No other information was made available for this game.

The Ranchers closed out the season at 6-4.

Volleyball

RAPID CITY STEVENS 3, DOUGLAS 0: The Raiders earned a straight set victory over the Patriots on Thursday.

Stevens opened with a 25-23 win in the first set, took the second set 25-17 and closed it out with a 25-10 victory in the third.

The Raiders (15-15) will host Spearfish on Tuesday, while the Patriots (8-20) host the Spartans on Thursday.

