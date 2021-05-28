Titans fall twice at Mitchell

The 2023 game is scheduled to be played Sept. 9 at SDSU's Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, with the 2025 contest slated for Sept. 6 in Bozeman, Montana.

The two programs most recently played a home-and-home series during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, with SDSU winning both games. The Jackrabbits won the 2017 game, 31-27, in Bozeman, while cruising to a 45-14 victory in their 2018 opener in Brookings.

Overall, SDSU and Montana State have played 15 times, with the Bobcats leading the all-time series dating back to 1956 by a 10-5 count. The Jackrabbits' winning streak in the series is currently three games, starting with a 47-40 victory in Bozeman to open the 2014 Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

Augustana softball drops 3-0 contest to Biola

In what could be a speed bump en route to a National Championship, the Augustana softball team fell 3-0 Friday afternoon to Biola University in Denver, Colorado. The Vikings continue in the double-elimination tournament on Saturday with a 1:30 p.m. (MT) contest in a must-win scenario to continue the season.

The Viking offense couldn’t find a rhythm in the game, collecting just four hits and two coming from the bat of Amanda Dickmeyer. In contrast, Ashley Mickschl allowed just four hits in 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball.