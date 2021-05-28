Titans fall twice at Mitchell

The Sturgis Titans opened the season in a tough way, falling to Mitchell Post 18 12-1 and 13-3 Friday in Mitchell.
In the opener, Mitchell built a 5-1 lead and scored each inning, losing with five runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Sturgis had four hits, with David Anderson with the lone RBI.
Seth Muth had two hits and two RBI for Mitchell, while Parker Bolilinger knocking in a pair of runs.
In the first game Mitchell used an eight-run third inning to take control, with the game stopped in the bottom of the fifth because of the 10-run rule.
The Titans had just two hits, a RBI single by Anderson and a single by Owen Cass.
Mitchell was paced by Joe Overscheide with three hits and two RBI, while Dylan Soulek, Jake Heulloid and Carson Fahey all had two hits.
The Titans return to action Monday when they host Miles City, Mont., in a twinbill that begins at 11 a.m.
College
SDSU, Mintana to renew football series
South Dakota State and Montana State have agreed to terms on a home-and-home football series to be played during the 2023 and 2025 seasons.
The 2023 game is scheduled to be played Sept. 9 at SDSU's Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, with the 2025 contest slated for Sept. 6 in Bozeman, Montana.
The two programs most recently played a home-and-home series during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, with SDSU winning both games. The Jackrabbits won the 2017 game, 31-27, in Bozeman, while cruising to a 45-14 victory in their 2018 opener in Brookings.
Overall, SDSU and Montana State have played 15 times, with the Bobcats leading the all-time series dating back to 1956 by a 10-5 count. The Jackrabbits' winning streak in the series is currently three games, starting with a 47-40 victory in Bozeman to open the 2014 Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
Augustana softball drops 3-0 contest to Biola
In what could be a speed bump en route to a National Championship, the Augustana softball team fell 3-0 Friday afternoon to Biola University in Denver, Colorado. The Vikings continue in the double-elimination tournament on Saturday with a 1:30 p.m. (MT) contest in a must-win scenario to continue the season.
The Viking offense couldn’t find a rhythm in the game, collecting just four hits and two coming from the bat of Amanda Dickmeyer. In contrast, Ashley Mickschl allowed just four hits in 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball.
Augustana (48-7) threatened in the bottom of the third inning as Dickmeyer hit a leadoff single into left field. Abbie Lund followed with a blooper into shallow left field for runners on first and second with no outs. However, the Biola defense got a pair of outs at third base on fielder’s choices and got out of the inning with a strikeout.
Dickmeyer concluded the game 2-for-3 while Lund and Torri Chute picked up the other two hits for AU. Elliot threw 5.1 innings giving up just four hits and one run. Amber Elliott came on for the final 1.2 innings here she gave up just one hit but was charged with two runs.