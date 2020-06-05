Titans move to 3-0 with another big win

In response to the continuing Covid-19 pandemic, the race will look slightly different this year. Social distancing guidelines will be in place, which will include a staggered start, with runners starting in groups of 10 spaced out by 30 seconds. Due to this, official times will not be kept, and runners are encouraged to track their own time with a watch.

In addition, water stations will not be offered along the course or at the finish line to reduce the risk of cross-contamination, and runners and walkers will be encouraged to maintain a safe social distance while hanging out at Herrmann Park before and after the race.

Also, race day registration will not be offered as it has in the past. All participants must register online by July 2.

For those who can’t make it to Belle Fourche on the 4th, a virtual event is also being offered this year, which allows runners or walkers to complete their own “race” on a course of their choice and receive an official race shirt.

All proceeds from the Rodeo Run are used to support local youth and high school activities. More information on the race can be found on Facebook by searching for ‘Belle Fourche Rodeo Run’ (no Facebook account necessary) or by emailing Chris Stores at chrissto23@hotmail.com.

