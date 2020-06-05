Titans move to 3-0 with another big win

Sturgis Post 33 moved to 3-0 on the young season with another impressive win, as the Titans thumped the Rapid City Senior Babe Ruth team 16-0 in five innings at Strong Field.
The Titans have now outscored their opponents 45-4 in the three games.
Sturgis jumped out with three runs in the bottom of the first and broke the game open with a nine-run third inning. The Titans finished with 11 hits and took advantage of seven Rapid City errors.
Nine Titans finished with hits, including two hits each from Dustin Alan and Colton Cruickshank. Dylan Gillespie, David Anderson, Ridge Inhofer, Colton Cruickshank and Connor Cruickshank all had two RBI.
Gage Murphey picked up the win on the mound, giving up just three hits, walking three and striking out five in four innings. Alan pitched a perfect fifth inning.
Gavan Williamson had two of the three Rapid City hits. Spencer Pigiman took the loss, giving up five hits and 11 runs (only three earned) in 2 2/3 innings. Dakota Burke gave up six hits and five runs (four earned) in getting the final four outs.
Sturgis returns to action today at 3 p.m. when it hosts Douglas.
Annual Rodeo Run in Belle Fourche set
With the 2020 Black Hills Roundup and associated festivities a go, the 42nd Annual Rodeo Run 5K and 10K will also take place in Belle Fourche on the morning of July 4.
In response to the continuing Covid-19 pandemic, the race will look slightly different this year. Social distancing guidelines will be in place, which will include a staggered start, with runners starting in groups of 10 spaced out by 30 seconds. Due to this, official times will not be kept, and runners are encouraged to track their own time with a watch.
In addition, water stations will not be offered along the course or at the finish line to reduce the risk of cross-contamination, and runners and walkers will be encouraged to maintain a safe social distance while hanging out at Herrmann Park before and after the race.
Also, race day registration will not be offered as it has in the past. All participants must register online by July 2.
For those who can’t make it to Belle Fourche on the 4th, a virtual event is also being offered this year, which allows runners or walkers to complete their own “race” on a course of their choice and receive an official race shirt.
All proceeds from the Rodeo Run are used to support local youth and high school activities. More information on the race can be found on Facebook by searching for ‘Belle Fourche Rodeo Run’ (no Facebook account necessary) or by emailing Chris Stores at chrissto23@hotmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!