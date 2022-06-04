Titans split doubleheader to finish pool play at Veterans Classic

Sturgis Post 33 beat Alliance (Neb.) 12-9, then followed it up with a 9-4 loss to Renner to wrap up pool play 2-2 at the Veterans Classic on Saturday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

In Game 1, Owen Cass went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs and four runs, while David Anderson scored three runs. Dustin Alan, who got the win on the mound in relief, collected two runs, and RJ Andrzejewski picked up two RBIs. Starting pitcher Aidan Wood allowed five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two over three innings and 61 pitches.

In Game 2, Anderson hit a three-run triple and scored a run, while D Inhofer and Cass both recorded two-hit performances that included doubles. After Kain Peters was taken off the mound following one inning, Cass entered and surrendered five runs on five hits and five walks while fanning three in 3 1/3 innings and 77 pitches.

The Titans (2-4) now await their final opponent of the tournament in Sunday's seed matchup games.

