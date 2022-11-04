Todd County topples Red Cloud to claim first All Nations Class A title

Todd County and Red Cloud, a couple of familiar foes, matched up in the All-Nations A Conference championship game at the Dakota Dome on Friday afternoon.

Though the two teams had not met this season, the two squads faced off twice in 2021 splitting the two closely contested contests.

The first period the championship tilt had the look of another back-and forth affair with underdog Red Cloud clinging to a 12-8 advantage, courtesy of a 43-year scoring pass from Adriana Rama to Josiah Cottier and a Cottier 25-year run.

In the second period, however, The Falcons took advantage of a series of Crusaders penalties and costly mistakes to tack up 38 straight points in the quarter en route to a 72-26 victory and the school’s first ever All Nations Class A championship trophy.

“This is really special for all of us after losing last year,” said senior running back Rocky Weidman, the Jim Thorpe Player of the Game honoree. “It’s an honor to win this for sure but all of these guys deserve this for helping me make it happen."

A long kick return by Sayge Yellow Eagle following the short-lived Red Cloud lead helped to ignite the Todd County onslaught.

Taking advantage of the short field, the Falcons marched 35-yards with Weidman capping off the drive with a 1-yard plunge. Quarterback Ray Crown added a two-point conversion run as the Falcons reclaimed a 16-12 lead they would not relinquish.

A minute and a half later, Stryder Yellow Eagle picked up a Red Cloud fumble and scurried into the end zone from 23 yards out, Stephan Guerue followed shortly thereafter with a pick-six off an Adriano Rama aerial.

“Those plays were big for us,” Todd County coach, Bob Kornely, said. “Every time Red Cloud did something, we had an answer for it. As I’ve told the kids all year when things don’t go your way you have to handle the storm and we did that today.”

Sayge Yellow Eagle ended the first half Falcon scoring barrage with a 30-yard scoring jaunt to give Todd County a 46-12 advantage at the half.

Any thoughts of a Red Cloud miraculous comeback were dashed early in the second half as Todd County blunted a Red Cloud gamble on 4th down play on the first possession of the second half.

On the following play, Sayge Yellow Eagle found running room on the perimeter and dashed 56 yards for a score. He ended the night as the game's offensive MVP with a 153 yard rushing and three touchdown performance.

Forced to play catchup, Red Cloud went to multiple offensive sets and alternating quarterbacks in attempt to narrow the deficit, but the Falcon front dominated the line of scrimmage and applied constant pressure (senior linebacker Stacy Eagle Bear-Poignee, the Defensive Player of the Game among them).

“Our front seven is the best group I’ve ever had,” coach Kornely said. “They are the key to our defense. They have played well this year and forced teams to turn over that ball and that’s where it starts for us. After that, we like to run the ball and play-action pass and hang our hat on that.”

The Falcons displayed that relentless ground game in the second half with Sayge Yellow Eagle tallying three scores (56-, 29- and 24-yard runs) and Stryder Yellow Eagle and Ty Valandra adding scoring runs.

For Red Cloud, Josiah Cottier had the big play of the second half, a 70-yard kick-off return for a touchdown.

“We know a lot about them since it’s the same kids that were there last year. All of those kids were underclassmen and are now seniors,” Kornely said before the game. “They have four or five guys at the skill positions that are really good but fortunately we were able to keep them in check for the most part.”

Todd County closes out its championship season undefeated at 11-0 while Red Cloud finishes with a 9-2 record.