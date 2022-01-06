Todd Palmer resigns as Sturgis Brown athletic director

Todd Palmer, athletic director of Sturgis Brown High School, submitted his resignation at Monday's Meade School District special board meeting, as reported by the Black Hills Pioneer.

Palmer, who was hired by the school in June 2018, gave no comment other than to say he resigned for personal reasons.

Meade School District Superintendent Donald Kirkegaard said an interim AD will be put in place for the remainder of the school year. For the time being, Sturgis Brown principal Pete Wilson will conduct the position's duties.

