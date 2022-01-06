 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Todd Palmer resigns as Sturgis Brown athletic director

  • Updated
Todd Palmer (copy)

Todd Palmer is pictured with the Sturgis Brown High School logo after taking over as the school's athletic director in June 2018.

 Jim Holland / Journal Staff, File

Todd Palmer, athletic director of Sturgis Brown High School, submitted his resignation at Monday's Meade School District special board meeting, as reported by the Black Hills Pioneer.

Palmer, who was hired by the school in June 2018, gave no comment other than to say he resigned for personal reasons. 

Meade School District Superintendent Donald Kirkegaard said an interim AD will be put in place for the remainder of the school year. For the time being, Sturgis Brown principal Pete Wilson will conduct the position's duties.

