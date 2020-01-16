Tokata Iron Eyes of Pine Ridge turns superhero in Marvel show

In December, Hirsch traveled to Pine Ridge to show the episode to Tokata and her family. Her father is Chase Iron Eyes, a Native American activist, attorney, politician and a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. Her mother, Dr. Sara Jumping Eagle, is an Oglala Lakota. She’s a pediatric pediatrician at Standing Rock, and an environmental activist.

“It was cool,” Hirsch said. “Her family appreciated it and thought it was done in the right way, and that to us as producers was the most meaningful thing of all. … I think she knows episode could be a big deal for her community and that’s what it’s all about for her.”

“When we got to see the episode for the very first time, it was very beautiful in the way it merged these two worlds I’ve been living in of being a spokesperson and being a kid,” Tokata said. “It’s show a true portrait of who I am and what life looks like.”

Tokata believes her episode highlights the resiliency of indigenous people and the value of young people’s ideas.

“That trauma and those deep hurts weren’t very long ago. Those were our grandmas and great-grandparents. To recognize the strength of these communities is imperative,” Tokata said.

“One thing that should always be said … is we need to start listening to our children in all capacities. We’re at a stage in this world where we need everyone’s voices and stories listened to. We need to really start recognizing each other on a very human basis … if we’re going to create real change together,” Tokata said. “Being able to recognize the power children have in their dreams and the ability to care and be compassionate, those are skills the adult world is often lacking.”

