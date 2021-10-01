Top-ranked Titans roll past Patriots

With a running clock, Tea Area scored in the second half on a 22-yard run by Keegan DeYoung and a 2-yard TD run by Jessen Wiebenga with three minutes to play.

Douglas got on the scoreboard for the first time this season on a 17-yard touchdown run by Shawn Stock.

"Our kids work hard," said Douglas head coach Dan Maciejczak. "I tell everybody we have good kids. They just struggle sometimes in the mental-mistake world. I don't know how many turnovers we had. It's not that they are not a good football team, but we got out in that play and have a plus seven gain and we threw it on the ground, and then it kind of snowballs on us sometimes."

The Titans, who moved up to class AA this season, haven't missed a beat and Clayberg said it has been fun playing other teams.

"We didn't know what it was like, but it is competitive," he said. "Like any other league you have to be prepared to play every Friday night. Our guys have responded to that. We have some good teams in our class and we're looking to continue to play well for the rest of the season.

"We're trying to stay away from injuries, but it has been good. Our senior leadership has been great. They step up every week and our younger guys have done a great job. We're just looking to continue that again."