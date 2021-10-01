Top-ranked Titans roll past Patriots

BOX ELDER — The one thing a young team cannot do against a powerhouse is turn the ball over.
The young and struggling Douglas Patriots did that on their first play from scrimmage and much of the rest was downhill, as Class 11AA Tea Area rolled to a 63-6 win Friday night at Dave Broadie Field at Patriot Stadium.
The Titans took that first turnover on a short field and scored three plays later on a 1-yard touchdown run by Jaxon Weber, and it was a pattern the rest of the game.
The Titans, 5-0, had touchdown drives of three plays, four plays, four plays, one play, one play (defensive) and one play, running out to a 49-0 halftime lead.
Tea Area head coach Craig Clayberg said his players stepped up when they needed to.
"I thought we came out ready to play," he said. "In some of our previous games we started a little slow, so it was good to come out and get some points right away and play well defensively."
After Weber's first touchdown, the Titans got two scores by Chase Van Tol, a 10-yard run and a 23-yard run off an option from quarterback Cael Lundin.
Still with 9:39 remaining in the second quarter, Tea Area made it 28-0 on a 35-yard run by Blake Thompson one minute on a 5-yard TD run by Nathan Babb, a 16-yard fumble recovery for a score by Babb and a 20-yard TD pass from Lundin to Clayton Sattler.
With a running clock, Tea Area scored in the second half on a 22-yard run by Keegan DeYoung and a 2-yard TD run by Jessen Wiebenga with three minutes to play.
Douglas got on the scoreboard for the first time this season on a 17-yard touchdown run by Shawn Stock.
"Our kids work hard," said Douglas head coach Dan Maciejczak. "I tell everybody we have good kids. They just struggle sometimes in the mental-mistake world. I don't know how many turnovers we had. It's not that they are not a good football team, but we got out in that play and have a plus seven gain and we threw it on the ground, and then it kind of snowballs on us sometimes."
The Titans, who moved up to class AA this season, haven't missed a beat and Clayberg said it has been fun playing other teams.
"We didn't know what it was like, but it is competitive," he said. "Like any other league you have to be prepared to play every Friday night. Our guys have responded to that. We have some good teams in our class and we're looking to continue to play well for the rest of the season.
"We're trying to stay away from injuries, but it has been good. Our senior leadership has been great. They step up every week and our younger guys have done a great job. We're just looking to continue that again."
The Titans, 6-0, host Aberdeen Central next Friday, while the Patriots, 0-6, host Spearfish.
"We're going to work hard. We have three games left," said Maciejczak. "We're not going to change much, we're going to get back after it and hopefully get better and better and get some wins under our belt."