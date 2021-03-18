Top-seeded Washington holds off No. 8 Aberdeen Central

Despite it being a 1-seed versus 8-seed game, Sioux Falls Washington head coach Craig Nelson wasn't the least bit surprised when Aberdeen Central battled back from 11 points down late to tie his team in the first round of the Class AA Boys State Tournament at Barnett Arena.
Nelson's Warriors, the tournament's top seed, was able to bounce back and pull out the 56-53 victory and move on to a Friday night semifinal contest against Sioux Falls O'Gorman (5 p.m.).
He certainly was relieved to get that first game out of the way.
"Sometimes that's the toughest game for the No. 1 seed, especially when you've had a week and a half to prep. That 8-seed can really stir up a lot of things," he said. "Aberdeen gave us a test today. That's a good team — and they're going to be really, really good next year with all those juniors. But you just find a way. You find a way this time of year. It's Eli (Williams) and Tahj (Two Bulls). Every dang game, those two guys find a way to make a big play and sure enough it happened again and we found a way to get a victory."
It was Williams, who had just two field goals in the game, who would basically score the game-winner. After Aberdeen Central, behind Sam Rohlfs late surge — battled a double, if not triple team in the paint and rolled a shot around the rim and in with 30 seconds to play for the 55-53 lead. The Golden Eagles turned the ball over and had to foul, enabling Two Bulls to hit one of two free throws for the three-point lead.
Rohlfs got a half-court shot off at the buzzer, but it was off the mark.
"When it's Eli, I always kind of think it's going down," Nelson said. "It could have gone either way and this game could have gone either way. Aberdeen played a really good game, but I'm happy for our guys that we get to play in the semifinals (Friday) night."
Williams, the team's leading scorer at 12.5 points a game, finished with nine points, but got the two that was needed the most, even if he had some doubts that the shot was going to go down.
"Yeah, I ain't going to lie. It went right and I was like, 'uh-oh,' then it fell through — a whole bunch of adrenaline just came rushing in," he said. "It feels amazing. We had a bad shooting night. Like our coach said, you can only have one bad game out of the three."
Aberdeen Central coach Brent Norberg said he was disappointed with the loss, but not how his team played.
“I was proud of our kids, I couldn’t be prouder if we would have won. I asked them to play harder than they think they can play, and they did that today,” Norberg said. “We had a chance, and that is all you can ask for in the tournament. We had a chance to beat them, and didn’t get it done. It is what it is.”
The Golden Eagles, who fell to Washington 65-59 to close the regular season, led for much of the first half, by as much as six early in the second quarter and 24-23 at halftime.
Washington, 20-2, took its first lead since 9-8 on a 3-pointer by Joe Uttecht (31-29) with three minutes gone in the third. The Warriors, behind seven points from Uttecht and six from Angok Akot, led 44-35 going into the fourth and opened up an 11-point lead on a couple of occasions in the final quarter, and as late as with three minutes to play.
Rohlfs led the Aberdeen Central comeback with 10 points, including his three-point play that tied the game at 53-all.
Although the Golden Eagles came back to tie the game, they couldn't quite get over the hump.
“Our kids could have folded the tents a couple of times and they didn’t. We played a different lineup in the end that we had played all year to try to get back in it with the press, and we were able to tie it up,” Norberg said. “We needed one more stop and the kid made a shot, and then we came down and turned it over. They made the plays down the stretch and we didn’t.”
Uttecht led the Warriors with 14 points, followed by Akot with 12 and Two Bulls with 10. Washington was 23-of-57 from the field and 6-of-15 from beyond the 3-point line
Williams said that playing in close games all season helped down the stretch, but he said that nothing really compares to a state game like this.
"This is my first time at state, so it was straight butterflies," he said. "But I have faith in my teammates and they came up clutch today."
The Warriors also held a 38-31 rebounding edge (Mikele Kambalo with 11 boards) and their 14 offensive boards would prove crucial.
"We had a stretch where we didn't get to the boards enough," Nelson said. "We started getting back there again in the third quarter and were able to build a little bit of a lead for the first time. But it didn't last long."
The Golden Eagles' press forced a couple of late turnovers to get them back in the game. Washington had 16 turnovers in the contest.
"(Their press) did what it's supposed to do. I thought we actually handled it OK and got the ball to the right guys in the right spots. It was just some fluky things that happened," Nelson said. "I don't want to say that too often and not put the onus on our guys to be strong with the ball, but just some fluky things. Things like that happen in March. You have to be strong with the ball so they don't hit it out of your hands; you have to make sure it doesn't bounce off your foot or whatever. We just have to be a little bit better with the ball, a little bit stronger with the ball."
Rohlfs led all scorers with 20 points and Alec Voegele added 17 points. Central was just 18-of-53 from the field, shooting 34%.
“You have to give them credit, they made shots and weren’t able to score. They made some big 3s and we missed some shots where we got a good look at. They earned it and they held on,” Norberg said of Washington.
Aberdeen Central takes on Harrison Friday at noon in the consolation round.