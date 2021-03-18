Top-seeded Washington holds off No. 8 Aberdeen Central

Rohlfs got a half-court shot off at the buzzer, but it was off the mark.

"When it's Eli, I always kind of think it's going down," Nelson said. "It could have gone either way and this game could have gone either way. Aberdeen played a really good game, but I'm happy for our guys that we get to play in the semifinals (Friday) night."

Williams, the team's leading scorer at 12.5 points a game, finished with nine points, but got the two that was needed the most, even if he had some doubts that the shot was going to go down.

"Yeah, I ain't going to lie. It went right and I was like, 'uh-oh,' then it fell through — a whole bunch of adrenaline just came rushing in," he said. "It feels amazing. We had a bad shooting night. Like our coach said, you can only have one bad game out of the three."

Aberdeen Central coach Brent Norberg said he was disappointed with the loss, but not how his team played.

“I was proud of our kids, I couldn’t be prouder if we would have won. I asked them to play harder than they think they can play, and they did that today,” Norberg said. “We had a chance, and that is all you can ask for in the tournament. We had a chance to beat them, and didn’t get it done. It is what it is.”