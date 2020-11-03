Top seeds move on in Region 7B

Top-seed Philip, No. 2 Kadoka Area and No. 3 White River all moved on to the Region 7B volleyball semifinals after wins on Tuesday.
Philip will host New Underwood Thursday after the 25-11, 25-11 and 25-22 win over No. 8 Lyman, while Kadoka Area will host White River after both teams won in three sets each.
Kadoka Area downed Jones County 25-17, 25-17 and 25-20, while White River downed Wall 25-14, 28-26 and 25-7.
The winners of Thursday's semifinals earn a spot in next week's SoDak 16.
Region 8B
Faith, Timber Lake move on to SoDak 16
Both Faith and Timber Lake qualified for the SoDak 16 with Region 8B wins Tuesday night.
In Buffalo, Timber Lake got past Harding County in four sets, 25-22, 16-25, 25-22 and 25-22.
With the win, the Panthers moved to 11-12, while the Ranchers ended their season at 15-9
In Faith, the Lady Longhorns rolled to a 25-21, 25-10 and 25-15 win over Newell. Faith is now 14-8, while Newell finished the season at 16-11.
CORSICA-STICKNEY 3, GREGORY 0: The Jaguars rolled to a three-set win over the Lady Gorillas in Region 6B play Tuesday night in Corsica.
Corsica-Stickey gained the 25-14, 25-21 and 25-9 win.
Raven Barse had 12 kills and 18 digs for the Jaguars, while Sutten Eide had 23 set assists and 11 digs and Morgan Clites added 25 digs.
Brooklynn Kenzy had five kills and 12 digs for Gregory, while Sapphire Kenzy added 11 digs and Brynn Hylla had 12 assists.
Corsica-Stickney, 17-3, faces the Platte-Geddes-Burke winner Thursday for a shot at the SoDak 16, while Gregory closes its season at 7-16.
SPEARFISH 3, DOUGLAS 1: The Spartans broke a late-season skid and down the Patriots in four sets Tuesday night in Spearfish.
Spearfish snapped a six-game losing streak with the 25-16, 25-12, 18-25 and 25-19.
The Spartans, 8-15, will now prepare for next week's SoDak 16, while Douglas closed the season at 4-22.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!