Top seeds move on in Region 7B

Top-seed Philip, No. 2 Kadoka Area and No. 3 White River all moved on to the Region 7B volleyball semifinals after wins on Tuesday.

Philip will host New Underwood Thursday after the 25-11, 25-11 and 25-22 win over No. 8 Lyman, while Kadoka Area will host White River after both teams won in three sets each.

Kadoka Area downed Jones County 25-17, 25-17 and 25-20, while White River downed Wall 25-14, 28-26 and 25-7.

The winners of Thursday's semifinals earn a spot in next week's SoDak 16.

Region 8B

Faith, Timber Lake move on to SoDak 16

Both Faith and Timber Lake qualified for the SoDak 16 with Region 8B wins Tuesday night.

In Buffalo, Timber Lake got past Harding County in four sets, 25-22, 16-25, 25-22 and 25-22.

With the win, the Panthers moved to 11-12, while the Ranchers ended their season at 15-9

In Faith, the Lady Longhorns rolled to a 25-21, 25-10 and 25-15 win over Newell. Faith is now 14-8, while Newell finished the season at 16-11.