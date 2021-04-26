Toscano claims Summit League title

South Dakota State's Teresa Toscano captured the individual title Monday at the 2021 Summit League Championship, while the women's golf team finished second.

"We came up a bit short today, but we are very proud of what the ladies were able to accomplish this year," director of golf Casey VanDamme expressed. "I am especially grateful for the seniors and proud of how they have represented us. I look forward to seeing continued growth for the underclassmen."

The Jackrabbits, who trailed Denver by just three strokes heading into the final round, shot a 322 (+75) on the final day at the par-72, 6,000-yard Sand Creek Station Golf Course. SDSU finished the event with a 54-hole score of 939 (305-312-322) through three days of play in windy conditions. Denver earned the league's automatic berth to the NCAA Regionals, claiming the team title with 921 (+57).

Toscano, who was named the Championship MVP and garnered a spot on the all-tournament team for the fourth time, shot a field-best 2-over 74 in her final round and birdied No. 18 to give her a two-shot victory and 54-hole total of 224 (+8). The senior captured her fifth individual title this season and eighth in her career.