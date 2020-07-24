Tough luck continues for Tim O'Connell at Days of '76

To hear three-time world champion bareback rider Tim O’Connell tell it, he hasn’t had much luck at Deadwood’s Days of ’76 rodeo.
“Not great. I’ve had some weird luck there,” O’Connell said while driving back from Spanish Fork, Utah, in preparation for his Friday night outing in the 98th annual Deadwood event. “I did pretty good last year on the re-ride but I’ve just never had the greatest luck at the Days of ’76. I don’t know why but I’m trying to grab that one this year."
O’Connell’s terms definition of “pretty good last year” would likely qualify as very good for most cowboys since the 28-year-old Zwingle, Iowa, man earned a second place check off a second-place showing last year.
Currently atop the PRCA world standings — and by a sizable margin —O’Connell had a déjà vu experience on Friday night as for the second consecutive year as he drew Brookman Rodeo’s Corona Kate, and a resulting redo of last year’s ride as well.
“I actually got on that horse last year and she flipped over on me and I got a re-ride, so we got some payback and some unfinished business to take care of tonight,” O’Connell said before the ride. “But she was really young last year and didn’t really have quite have it figured out, but I think she’s got it figured out now.”
Unfortunately not, as the twosome went down again resulting in another re-ride ride for O’Connell, one that managed but an 81 score for the three-time world champion.
While failing to earn a paycheck on Friday night, O’Connell earlier expressed his gratitude for South Dakota rodeo in a year when Covid-19 has caused cancellation of many rodeos around the country.
“South Dakota and North Dakota have gone above and beyond for rodeo this year for rodeo athletes,” O’Connell said. “The people in South Dakota have put their lives on the line, and we can’t thank you enough for what you are doing for us.”
Another bareback champion had a better night as defending Days of ’76 champion Jake Brown (Cleveland, Texas) moved into the second spot in the overall standings with an 86-point ride.
The Days of ’76 bucking chutes failed to produce a money-maker in saddle bronc as the current No. 1 man in world saddle bronc standings, Wyatt Casper (Pampa, Texas), failed to cover his mount. And not of the other bronc riders were able to post a significant number as well.
An Iowa bull rider, Trevor Reiste, closed out the rough stock events withstanding a mid-ride spin change by Brookman Rodeo’s Hot Axe to grab a share of the event lead with an 87.5-point ride.
At the opposite end of the arena, Stetson Jorgensen grabbed the overall lead in steer wrestling with a 4.2-second run that coupled with a 4.1-second first round run in slack moved the Blackfoot Idaho cowboy into the lead in average with 8.3-seconds on two head.
The lady’s event, barrel racing, produced a quality run as well with three-time NFR qualifier Cheyenne Wimberley (Stephenville, Texas) turning the barrels in 17.83-seconds to move into the third spot behind event leader Emily Miller (Weatherford, OKla, 17.61).
The rodeo closes out the 2020 run on Saturday with a double dose of PRCA rodeo, a 1:30 p.m. matinee followed by the fifth and final performance at 7 p.m.
