Tough luck continues for Tim O'Connell at Days of '76

To hear three-time world champion bareback rider Tim O’Connell tell it, he hasn’t had much luck at Deadwood’s Days of ’76 rodeo.

“Not great. I’ve had some weird luck there,” O’Connell said while driving back from Spanish Fork, Utah, in preparation for his Friday night outing in the 98th annual Deadwood event. “I did pretty good last year on the re-ride but I’ve just never had the greatest luck at the Days of ’76. I don’t know why but I’m trying to grab that one this year."

O’Connell’s terms definition of “pretty good last year” would likely qualify as very good for most cowboys since the 28-year-old Zwingle, Iowa, man earned a second place check off a second-place showing last year.

Currently atop the PRCA world standings — and by a sizable margin —O’Connell had a déjà vu experience on Friday night as for the second consecutive year as he drew Brookman Rodeo’s Corona Kate, and a resulting redo of last year’s ride as well.

“I actually got on that horse last year and she flipped over on me and I got a re-ride, so we got some payback and some unfinished business to take care of tonight,” O’Connell said before the ride. “But she was really young last year and didn’t really have quite have it figured out, but I think she’s got it figured out now.”