Tourism and GFP partner to bring in more pheasant hunters

The decontamination process can include use of a high pressure washer, using 140 degree water on the outside of the boat and trailer and low pressure, 120 degree water for the engine and internal compartments.

“We want this process to be a quick as possible,” Lott said. “We also want to use the process as a learning tool for boaters. Our staff can show boaters how to look for AIS on their watercraft and answer questions. These mandatory inspections are new to all of us, but they are important in slowing the spread of AIS and protecting our waters.”

For more information on the new regulations regarding AIS, visit sdleastwanted.sd.gov/laws.

GFP challenges nature watchers to join BioBlitz

With group activities limited during the COVID-19 pandemic, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) invites nature lovers to participate in a virtual BioBlitz through June 28.

“A BioBlitz is an event that focuses on finding and identifying as many birds, insects and animal species as possible in a specific area over a short period of time,” said GFP education coordinator Taniya Bethke. “We are asking everyone to join the BioBlitz project and contribute to our knowledge of biodiversity across the state.”