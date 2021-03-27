Track and field athletes battle weather, nerves at Developmental Meet

"I was actually really nervous today. But it was the same for all of us, we haven't done this since two years ago," Yellow Mule said. "You don't really know what everybody's level is at. It was really scary. But I'm really proud of myself today. I set a PR today in two of my events. It is just a really humbling feeling."

Yellow Mule, who was also on the Cobber gymnastics team this year, used her athletic ability to win the high jump at 5-feet, 4-inches and the 100 in 12.80, just ahead of teammate Peyton Bagley at 12.82. Yellow Mule also was second in the triple jump at 34-8¾.

Yellow Mule said the first meet of the season is always exciting and nerve wracking at the same time because of all of the unknowns, especially after a year's layoff.

"After this it is really fun because you are only going to get better from here," she said. "I think that is so exciting."

Stevens sophomore Simeon Birnbaum earned a couple of wins to open the season, capturing the 800-meter run in 2:03.60 and the 1,600 in 4:37.10. His teammate, Hayden Grosz, was second in both events.

Birnbaum, like many of the distance runners, was able to run last fall in the cross country season, but hadn't competed on the track since his eighth-grade season while he was at Rapid City Christian.