Track and field athletes battle weather, nerves at Developmental Meet

For the first time in almost two years, area high school track and field athletes were able to enjoy their sport again during the larger than normal Rapid City Developmental Track and Field Meet Saturday at Sioux Park Stadium.
Although the day was splashed with sunshine, sleet, even a flurry or two of snow, along with a steady cold wind, many of the athletes were excited to be out competing on the track and in the jumps and throws.
For many of the younger athletes, it was their first high school track experience, which likely led to a few nerves.
Custer sophomore Blake Boyster was one of those athletes who experienced his first varsity meet.
"I haven't run on the track since I was in middle school, so to come out again for the first time, it felt great," he said. "It felt great to see the competition again and see where everyone is like this year."
Boyster had an impressive first time out, winning the 100-meter dash in 11.10 seconds and the 200 in 22.70, while placing second in the 400 in 53.60.
"The wind has been at our backs, so it has been helping us tremendously," Boyster said. "The team has been doing great today. We've had a lot of top-three placing athletes. We've just done all-around well today."
Rapid City Central junior Matayah Yellow Mule had a big day as well, with two wins and one second-place finish. Although this wasn't her first meet, it was her first outing in two years, which caused some early anxiety.
"I was actually really nervous today. But it was the same for all of us, we haven't done this since two years ago," Yellow Mule said. "You don't really know what everybody's level is at. It was really scary. But I'm really proud of myself today. I set a PR today in two of my events. It is just a really humbling feeling."
Yellow Mule, who was also on the Cobber gymnastics team this year, used her athletic ability to win the high jump at 5-feet, 4-inches and the 100 in 12.80, just ahead of teammate Peyton Bagley at 12.82. Yellow Mule also was second in the triple jump at 34-8¾.
Yellow Mule said the first meet of the season is always exciting and nerve wracking at the same time because of all of the unknowns, especially after a year's layoff.
"After this it is really fun because you are only going to get better from here," she said. "I think that is so exciting."
Stevens sophomore Simeon Birnbaum earned a couple of wins to open the season, capturing the 800-meter run in 2:03.60 and the 1,600 in 4:37.10. His teammate, Hayden Grosz, was second in both events.
Birnbaum, like many of the distance runners, was able to run last fall in the cross country season, but hadn't competed on the track since his eighth-grade season while he was at Rapid City Christian.
"Coach (Jesse) Coy is always getting us ready for anything," Birnbaum said. "Despite the conditions and going from cross to track, he's just a really great coach at both, and I want to thank him for that. I can attribute most of my success to Coach Coy's coaching. He’s doing a great job."
After the 1,600, Birnbaum said his normal strategy likely went out the door early in the race because of the fast start.
"Today I wasn't expecting people to go out so quick, but I found myself in the second position on the first lap, so I decided to just put the pedal down," he said. "I know it wasn't the smartest tactic, and I wouldn't run the fastest time, but my nerves got the best of me and I just went for it."
Stevens sophomore A.J. Carr got caught in a brief sleet storm during the girls' 1,600, but she knows as do all of the runners that the spring weather in the Black Hills can change as quickly as it takes to round the first corner of the track.
She said she just powered through it and won the race in 5:30.0, two seconds ahead of teammate Brionna Holso.
"I honestly felt pretty good. I wasn't expecting it (the sleet), but I just ran through it," said Carr.
Carr hung back after the first lap in fifth place but quickly took the lead into the third of four laps and held on for the win.
"You just have to be patient in those first two laps when somebody goes out hard," she said. "Then kind of halfway through, just pick up the pace."
Carr was second in the 800 at 2:30.10, as Holso switched places with her by winning the event in 2:29.50.
Carr was happy to be out on the track and admitted she too didn't quite know what to think.
"It feels good. I was really nervous because I didn't know what my time would be, or what to expect," she said. "This is just a very good start for a great 2021 track season."
As far as the season goes, she said she is just looking forward to running with her teammates, and just getting better times each race.
And after last year's lost season, "just running, I guess," she said.
For Central senior Julian Swallow, in his thoughts, two out of three (events) were not too bad for the first time out.
Swallow opened in the high jump and finished third at 5-10. But he won the long jump at 21-2¼ and the triple jump at 43-5½.
"My effort was good. I didn't do as good in the high jump, my form wasn't very good. But it was my first meet. I just need to get my form cleaned up," he said. "But my triple jump was great. For my first jump, that is a really good jump. I just need to work on the second and third rounds."
Swallow said that he and his Cobbler teammates all came in with the mentality that they lost a season last year, so they're all trying to improve and get their best times and personal records.
"You can only get better from this one. There is a lot to improve on individually," he said.
Swallow said his PR is 22-4 in the long jump and 6-2 in the high jump.
"I want a lot of PRs this year," he said.
Other boys' event winners Saturday included Bridger Roberdeau of Spearfish in the 400 (52.30), Max Ensor of Spearfish in the 3,200 (12:05.30), Mikael Grace of Custer in the 110 hurdles (16.10), Brodie Eisenbraun of Sturgis in the 300 hurdles (42.90), Brayden Delahoyden of Spearfish in the high jump (6-0), Sumner Griffin of Central in the pole vault (11-6), Jason Maciejczak of Douglas in the shot put (51-9) and Quincy Warren of Central in the discus (140-0).
The Stevens A 4X100 relay team won in 45.80 and the Spearfish A 4X800 relay team won in 8:47.27.
Other event winners in the girls' division were Jordyn Larsen of Custer in the 200 (27.80), Carsyn Mettler of Stevens in the 400 (1:02.80), Logan Bunney of Spearfish in the 3,200 (15:28.0), Anna Lewis of Custer in the 100 hurdles (16.60), Maria Bouman of Spearfish in the 300 hurdles (51.50), Madeline Cross of Spearfish in the pole vault (8-0), Claire Fierro of Stevens in the long jump (17-3½), Makayla Keffeler of Sturgis in the triple jump (35-5½) and Kellyn Kortemyer of Custer in both the shot put (44-11) and the discus (123-9)
The Custer A 4x100 relay team came out in first at 54.30 and the Spearfish A 4X800 relay team won in 10:43.83.
Many of the area teams will get back in action Thursday at the Douglas Early Bird meet in Box Elder.