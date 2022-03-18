Tragedy inspires a new nonprofit for victims of abuse

Danielle Butler hopes the tragic end of her mother’s life will help other victims of domestic violence break free of abuse.

Butler has launched a new nonprofit organization, Shirley Speaks, to provide healing services to those who are in emotionally and physically abusive situations. A kick-off event on April 2 will raise funds for Shirley Speaks.

The event will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. at Woodlands Receptions in Piedmont. Tickets are $50 and include a silent auction starting at 4 p.m., a taco bar with appetizers and dessert at 5 p.m., and a two-hour gallery-style reading by Butler, a psychic medium. All proceeds go to Shirley Speaks. To purchase tickets, call 605-569-1417 or buy tickets at Sacred Soul in Spearfish.

Shirley Speaks is named in honor of Butler’s mother.

On Aug. 27, 2021, Butler said her mother’s husband attacked and tortured 79-year-old Shirley for five hours. After he fell asleep, Shirley was able to call and get help. The abuse damaged Shirley’s heart and she died in November. Her husband is out on bond awaiting trial, Butler said.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner. One in four women has been a victim of severe physical violence such as beating, burning or strangling by an intimate partner, and intimate partner violence accounts for 15% of all violent crime.

Butler, of Belle Fourche, said Shirley Speaks will help victims of abuse develop a plan for receiving spiritual, emotional and mental health services free of charge. The support services will be tailored to each person's needs and beliefs.

As a psychic medium, Butler said she works in age regression, healing and self-empowerment to teach people to love themselves. Ministers can support individuals’ religious beliefs, and mental health professionals can provide counseling.

“We have a gamut of services. If a client is wanting to get their life back on track, whatever they’re comfortable with, we’d come up with a game plan of how many treatments we would provide at no cost to them, and set up a contract and get those services in place,” Butler said.

Butler said she hopes Shirley Speaks will complement the work of Artemis House and its victims of violence intervention program in Spearfish. Those who need emergency assistance can call Artemis House’s 24-hour confidential hotline, 1-800-999-2348.

For the past five years Butler has run Sacred Soul in Spearfish, and Shirley Speaks will operate out of Sacred Soul, although the counseling and other services will be provided at locations throughout the Black Hills. For more information about Shirley Speaks, call Sacred Soul at 605-569-1417 during business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“She did not win her battle. However, she will bring light to the world by helping others,” Butler said of Shirley. “I’m honored to call her my mom.”

Shirley was movie star glamorous for much of her life. Living and working in Nevada, she sometimes met celebrities and Butler remembers her mother telling her Lee Majors of “Six Million Dollar Man” fame asked Shirley to run away with him.

But early in her life, Shirley was sexually abused. After a marriage to Butler’s father that ended in divorce when Butler was 5, Shirley married a man 13 years younger. Drugs, alcohol and abuse plagued their 40-year relationship. The couple married and divorced each other at least three times, Butler said.

“She wasn’t in an emotionally supportive relationship,” Butler said. “She was a phenomenal mother. She raised three amazing kids who are all very successful, but she couldn’t be there for herself.”

At one point, the couple was apart for three years, but Shirley always ended up going back to him.

“He was controlling and abusive,” Butler said. “He is a narcissist and narcissists have a hard time healing. They don’t see that they do anything wrong. They try to paint a picture for everyone that (an abuser) is not who they are.”

Later in life, Shirley’s husband was addicted to drugs and alcohol, Butler said, and he grew more aggressive and violent. Shirley had had a stroke and was increasingly dependent on her husband in the last years of her life.

“My mom absolutely lost her power. She couldn’t make her own life choices,” Butler said.

“I’m grateful to be able to be a part of the change. People have been coming out of the woodwork reaching out, needing services, asking ‘How do I help my (loved one)?’” Butler said. “I know there’s a huge need for this.”

Go to facebook.com/shirleyspeaksfoundation/ for more information about the upcoming fundraiser and the Shirley Speaks organization or email shirleyspeaksfoundation@gmail.com.

