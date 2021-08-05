Transition to 11-man could provide challenge for small RC Christian squad

Long said his squad isn’t worried about the move to 11-man, since the basics are the same and the responsibilities in both are quite close. It’s still an adjustment, however, since most of RC Christian’s players grew up with 9-man. Senior leadership has still been strong, Long said, and it mostly boils down to wrapping their heads around the change.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They’re not stressed about it, having two more guys out there, because the roles and the assignments are all very similar,” he said. “The only thing that changes for them is that we’re going to have more starters now, so just getting more kids mentally ready to be on the field a lot is really the only major transition point for us, being a smaller team and a smaller school.”

Long likes the athletes he has this season, which he believes will serve the Comets well in the no-huddle offense he’s installing out of the spread, which will include many receivers running several pre-snap motions.

While he’s willing to make adjustments throughout the season, Long said the no-huddle can be a system in which his team flourishes.