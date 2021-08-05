Transition to 11-man could provide challenge for small RC Christian squad

Staying healthy might be more important for the Rapid City Christian football team than it ever has been before.
As they prepare for their first season of 11-man football (11B), the Comets will be adding two more starters on either side of the ball while fielding a squad with less-than-ideal participation numbers.
“The biggest challenge isn’t really a change in the game, we just need more people. Being a small school, it’s going to be a lonely bench,” head coach Nathan Long said. “The kids are very aggressive and they want to play aggressively, it’s just finding enough of them.”
Entering his first year as a head coach, Long has been presented with the challenge of keeping his players injury-free for as long as possible as the 2021 season wears on. On Thursday, the first official day of practice for 11B programs, 29 players showed up, with a few out of town.
Long said he’s trying to prepare his athletes for the endurance needed for football games and a long season by conditioning them, which included a hefty summer workout regimen, and taking proper measures to reduce injuries. Instead of a lot of cardio work, however, the Comets are utilizing anaerobics, as well as speed and strength.
“Without a lot of numbers we need all of our guys out there every week, so we’re trying to be very cognizant of that and pay a lot of attention to their health,” Long said. “Try to do everything we can to prevent injury and teach them how to play appropriately.”
Long said his squad isn’t worried about the move to 11-man, since the basics are the same and the responsibilities in both are quite close. It’s still an adjustment, however, since most of RC Christian’s players grew up with 9-man. Senior leadership has still been strong, Long said, and it mostly boils down to wrapping their heads around the change.
“They’re not stressed about it, having two more guys out there, because the roles and the assignments are all very similar,” he said. “The only thing that changes for them is that we’re going to have more starters now, so just getting more kids mentally ready to be on the field a lot is really the only major transition point for us, being a smaller team and a smaller school.”
Long likes the athletes he has this season, which he believes will serve the Comets well in the no-huddle offense he’s installing out of the spread, which will include many receivers running several pre-snap motions.
While he’s willing to make adjustments throughout the season, Long said the no-huddle can be a system in which his team flourishes.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to (take advantage of) where our talent is and try to give them every advantage to succeed,” he said. “But I like the no-huddle concept in high school. It makes it a little harder for defenses to really set themselves and reset their minds with the tempo and trying to control the speed when you have the ball, and the no-huddle allows for that.”
On defense, Long is remaining traditional, emphasizing a strong front line and controlling the middle, all in an effort to push opponents to go to the air.
“I want to force them to try to pass on us, and on our offense I want to try to spread the field on them,” he said. “So that’s sort of our base philosophy on what we have.”
Long added that it’ll be crucial to have his key players stay active, with a short bench, and hopefully that’ll help make the transition to 11-man run smoothly.
“We’re setting up a system in order to train them to get used to being more on the field,” he said. “They’re in good shape, it’s just now teaching them to think like football players.”
Rapid City Christian opens the regular season Aug. 21 at Hart Ranch against Mount Vernon/Plankinton.
