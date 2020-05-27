× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Trap Club to hold league action beginning Tuesday

The Rapid City Trap and Skeet Club will begin league action Tuesday.

The league will run nine weeks. Team sponsorship is $75, with a weekly fee of $15 to shoot 50 rounds. All participants must be a club member to participate in the league. The club membership is a $30 member fee, $40 for family or $300 for a lifetime membership.

League teams consist of 5-10 members and will run in three week segments. The top five scores each week equal the team score for the week. Ammo is available for purchase at the clubhouse, and league targets may be shot on Tuesday or Thursday (3:30-7 p.m.) or Sunday (12:30-3:30 p.m.).

Anyone wishing to pay for your membership, sponsorship and league fees ahead of time send it prior Sunday to PO Box 3273, Rapid City, SD, 57709. Otherwise the club office will be open for business on Sundays prior to league starting.

