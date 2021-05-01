Travel Rally Day event to be held Tuesday in Rapid City

Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association is hosting a full day of events as part of National Travel & Tourism Week’s Travel Rally Day, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, at The Monument in Rapid City.

Visit Rapid City will host a Travel Rally Day Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. A Spring Hospitality Training hosted by the South Dakota Department of Tourism will be from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by the parks and attractions meeting and the 38th annual literature swap.

National Travel and Tourism Week, the annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. travel industry, will spotlight the role travel plays in driving economic recovery efforts.

“We have a lot to celebrate going into the peak travel season,” said Michelle Thomson, president and CEO of Black Hills Badlands and Tourism Association. “Despite COVID-19’s impact on travel, the Black Hills and Badlands region generated over $396.7 million in taxable sales in 2020. The power of travel is a key economic driver and job creator helping the Black Hills and Badlands thrive.”