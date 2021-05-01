Travel Rally Day event to be held Tuesday in Rapid City

Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association is hosting a full day of events as part of National Travel & Tourism Week’s Travel Rally Day, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, at The Monument in Rapid City.
Visit Rapid City will host a Travel Rally Day Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. A Spring Hospitality Training hosted by the South Dakota Department of Tourism will be from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by the parks and attractions meeting and the 38th annual literature swap.
National Travel and Tourism Week, the annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. travel industry, will spotlight the role travel plays in driving economic recovery efforts.
“We have a lot to celebrate going into the peak travel season,” said Michelle Thomson, president and CEO of Black Hills Badlands and Tourism Association. “Despite COVID-19’s impact on travel, the Black Hills and Badlands region generated over $396.7 million in taxable sales in 2020. The power of travel is a key economic driver and job creator helping the Black Hills and Badlands thrive.”
Black Hills Badlands and Tourism Association's annual parks and attractions meeting will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in LaCroix Hall. Area chambers and destination marketing organizations, the Black Hills National Forest Service, the National Parks Service, South Dakota state parks, the South Dakota Department of Tourism, Black Hills & Badlands Tourism Association, area attractions, and other organizations throughout the Black Hills and Badlands region will present news and updates during the meeting. The parks and attractions meeting is free to attend. To register, go to blackhillsbadlands.com/bhb/events/parks-attractions-meeting.
A literature swap will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. in Rushmore Halls C and D, sponsored by Simpsons Printing and Road Runner, Inc.
During the event, businesses can distribute their visitor industry brochures and magazines in bulk to all South Dakota Welcome Centers located along I-90 and I-29 before they open for the season. Attendees can also exchange marketing materials and network with other tourism industry businesses in the Black Hills and Badlands region.
A Business-to-Business Mingle and Mix, with corporate partner booths and door prizes, will be held in conjunction with the literature swap.
For more information about Black Hills Travel Rally Day, call 605-355-3600 or go to blackhillsbadlands.com/BHTRD.