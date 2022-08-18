Trial date set for Kyle woman accused of killing 20-year-old Rapid City man

Jesse Schmockel, a 23-year-old Kyle woman, will stand trial in December for allegedly shooting and killing Nova Alexander, 20, and assaulting three others at a mobile home park on Marquette Drive in Rapid City almost nine months ago.

Seventh Circuit Court Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle set the trial on Thursday for Dec. 12-16, and said the court will address whether the trial requires more time than that week.

Schmockel is facing three felonies and two misdemeanors from actions the state alleges she took on Nov. 29, 2021. The Rapid City Police Department responded to a residence on Marquette Drive around 4 a.m. and found two people seriously injured and Alexander, who was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the Rapid City Police Department, told the Journal shortly after the shooting that there have been a handful of calls for service to that particular residence on Marquette Drive, all originating from the same reporting party. In each case, the issue was either resolved by a conversation with the residents or determined to be unfounded

A grand jury indictment dated March 30 charges Schmockel with: manslaughter in the first degree for allegedly shooting and killing Alexander; aggravated assault against Erin Provincial by putting her in fear of imminent or serious bodily harm by physically menacing her with a handgun; unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance for knowingly ingesting methamphetamine; simple assault for recklessly causing bodily injury to Nova’s father, Stanley Alexander, 46; and simple assault for recklessly causing bodily injury to Alexis Heminger, 19.

If convicted, Schmockel could face up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine for the manslaughter charge, a class C felony. The aggravated assault charge is a class three felony, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and $30,000 fine. Both simple assault charges are class one misdemeanors with a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $2,000 fine.

The consumption charge is a class five felony. Schmockel could be sentenced to five years and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine if convicted of it.

A Feb. 28 affidavit signed by Jeremy Kroon, a chemist and director of laboratories at the South Dakota Department of Health Public Health Laboratory in Sioux Falls, states samples taken from Schmockel on Dec. 1, 2021, tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine, a metabolite of methamphetamine.

According to Journal archives, the Nov. 29, 2021, shooting is one of 13 murders that occurred in Rapid City that year. One, in which 19-year-old Jayden Russell was shot at the 400 block of Tamarack Drive on Nov. 28, 2021, happened within the 12 hours prior to Alexander’s death.

NewsCenter1 reported in December 2021 that police arrested a juvenile suspect for Russell’s death; therefore the person’s name and the case are not public.

Schmockel is being held at Pennington County Jail on a $250,000 fine. Jail records show she was booked at 6:43 p.m. the day after the alleged crimes. She appears to have been at the jail since then.

Court records show Schmockel’s retained lawyer, Paul Andrews of Andrews Law Office LLC in Rapid City, filed a motion for furlough on July 6 asking the court allow his client to leave the jail for 12 hours on July 8 and attend her grandfather’s funeral in Kyle. No response to the request appears in court records.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8, at 2:30 p.m.