Trial date set in beating murder case

A Pennington County judge set a March 2023 trial date for a Rapid City man facing one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder after he allegedly beat a sleeping father to death and severely injured two women in 2020.

Allac "AJ" Dismounts Thrice, 28, of Rapid City, is accused of using a hammer to kill 39-year-old Rich Montanez, also of Rapid City, on Sept. 3, 2020 while Montanez was asleep. According to previous reports, Montanez’s 3- and 7-year-old children were sleeping in the bed with him and began to scream when Dismounts Thrice came into the room with a hammer.

Dismounts Thrice is also accused of trying to kill two women who were at the house on the same day, leaving the women severely injured.

Pennington County State's Attorney Lara Roetzel and Dismount Thrice's defense attorney Angela Colbath agreed Tuesday that a three-week trial starting on March 13, 2023 would provide adequate time to try the case.

Journal archives show the assaults occurred at a home in the 500 block of East Monroe Street in Rapid City. The three assaults were reported at 11:15 a.m. Sept. 3, 2020 and Dismounts Thrice was arrested around 4:30 p.m. in Box Elder. Montanez died at the hospital. The two women were beaten, but survived after being transported to the intensive care unit.

Montanez's sister-in-law said that her brother-in-law had allowed Dismounts Thrice, a friend of a friend, to stay at the home because he was homeless. Dismounts Thrice has just been released from jail six days prior to the alleged attacks.

She described Montanez as a “kind-hearted, hardworking man” who worked in construction to support his 7-year-old son, 6-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son.

Dismounts Thrice faces the possibility of hefty prison sentences if he is convicted of the charges. Each attempted murder charge carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine. By statute, first-degree murder carries a minimum life life sentence and a maximum penalty of death and a up to a $50,000 fine.

The state determined last month it will not seek the death penalty against Dismounts Thrice.

Prior to trial, Dismounts Thrice is scheduled to appear in court for an evidentiary hearing at 9 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2023 and a pretrial conference at 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 30.