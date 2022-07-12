 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tribal police looking for missing 1-year-old

  • 0

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety (OSTDPS) is looking for a baby who went missing on July 4. 

Leland Poor Thunder was last seen when he was visiting his non-custodial mother, Haley Shay Lakota, in Rapid City. Poor Thunder was last seen wearing a white onesie and grey sweatpants. He has gray eyes and red or auburn hair. His missing person profile with the South Dakota Missing Persons Clearing House lists him as 22 pounds and two feet tall.

"The Leland family is worried," OSTDPS posted on their Facebook page on Tuesday. 

OSTDPS stated they notified the Pennington County Sheriff's Office and the Rapid City Police Department, which are both in search of Poor Thunder. 

OSTDPS asks anyone with information to contact their local law enforcement, OSTDPS dispatch at 605-867-5111 or Hermona Dubray at 605-385-1145.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 8

Your Two Cents for July 8

Crude oil is down more than $20 over the last three weeks. I hope the price of gasoline goes down as fast as it went up. Fat chance.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study finds US emissions responsible for $2 trillion in damage to other nations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News