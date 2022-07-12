Tribal police looking for missing 1-year-old

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety (OSTDPS) is looking for a baby who went missing on July 4.

Leland Poor Thunder was last seen when he was visiting his non-custodial mother, Haley Shay Lakota, in Rapid City. Poor Thunder was last seen wearing a white onesie and grey sweatpants. He has gray eyes and red or auburn hair. His missing person profile with the South Dakota Missing Persons Clearing House lists him as 22 pounds and two feet tall.

"The Leland family is worried," OSTDPS posted on their Facebook page on Tuesday.

OSTDPS stated they notified the Pennington County Sheriff's Office and the Rapid City Police Department, which are both in search of Poor Thunder.

OSTDPS asks anyone with information to contact their local law enforcement, OSTDPS dispatch at 605-867-5111 or Hermona Dubray at 605-385-1145.