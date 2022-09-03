Trick plays power Mitchell to Kernel Bowl upset of Sturgis

The Sturgis Brown football team was in high spirits after converting a 2-point attempt to take a one-point lead over Mitchell in the third quarter of the Kernel Bowl on Saturday.

Their lead was short-lived, however, as the Kernels scored a pair of touchdowns in under two and a half minutes, bookending a fumbled kickoff by the No. 5 Scoopers, to pull ahead more than midway through the final frame.

Their latter touchdown came on a fourth-down halfback pass into the end zone, their second trick-play score of the game, before their defense got a fourth-down stop to secure a 36-22 upset victory at Joe Quintal Field.

Sturgis head coach Chris Koletzky said that while Mitchell’s halfback passes didn’t come up in scouting this week, he was prepared for its bunch formation to be troublesome.

“It gave us a bunch of problems. I told my boys, they’re going to have a bunch of wrinkles off of this,” Koletzky said. “That last one was kind of inexcusable, though. We had a really good blitz call on, and all our safeties and corners have to do is guard those guys and do their job, and they didn’t.”

Owen Cass completed 15 of 28 passes for the Scoopers (1-1) for 172 yards and one touchdown, and also scored a touchdown with his feet. Tyan Buus caught eight passes for 68 yards and a score, and Reese Jacobs tallied four receptions for 64 yards. Gunner Rohloff picked up 94 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries before going down with an ankle injury at the end of the first half. He returned to the contest exclusively on defense in the second half out of precaution.

“At first, the way it looked, it was bad, but it was just an ankle and he toughed it out,” Koletzky said. “He was pretty disappointed but I was like ‘Dude, it could’ve been your season.’”

After a dozen pass attempts in the first half, the Kernels (1-1) only threw it twice in the second, opting for ground-and-pound running. They finished with 251 rushing yards to the Scoopers’ 127, and ended with 388 yards of offense to their opponents’ 299.

“It’s difficult because that formation bunches you in and you’re worried about their speed to the outside,” Koletzky said. “So you have to look out for that, but at the same time you’re thinking, do you give stuff up on the perimeter or do you give stuff up on the inside, and then they had a couple boot plays we hadn’t seen on it.”

Rohloff redeemed himself in the first quarter after losing a fumble on a third-and-2 play at midfield, responding with a 39-yard touchdown run to give Sturgis a 6-0 lead late in the opening period (the PAT was shanked).

Mitchell pulled ahead more than midway through the second quarter when running back Mick Dailey took a sweep from quarterback Treyson Schulz and zipped the ball to Tyson Sabers, who juggled it in the end zone before grabbing possession for a 7-yard score. The PAT was good to make it 7-6.

The Kernels added to their lead later in the frame on back-to-back big plays. Schulz hustled 43 yards on a QB keeper from his own 17-yard line before hitting Dailey on the next play for a 40-yard touchdown connection to give his squad a 14-6 advantage with 2:10 to play before halftime.

A big return from Aidan Hedderman into enemy territory gave the Scoopers’ two-minute offense great starting field position, and it only needed three plays to get into the end zone. Cass found Jacobs wide open down the middle for a 36-yard hookup before the senior signal-caller took off running on the next play, scrambling for a 12-yard touchdown.

He did the same thing on the 2-point conversion, this time rolling out before keeping the ball himself and scoring on the attempt to level the game 14-14 at the break.

Mitchell, electing to run the ball, opened the second half with a 17-play, 78-yard drive that took almost nine and a half minutes off the clock, capped off with a 16-yard touchdown run by Dailey on a counter play.

Sturgis came right back, however, but needed only five plays to score after another great kickoff return, this time from Buus, set it up in enemy territory once again. Buus made a leaping grab on a pass from Cass over a defender in front while staying in bounds on the left side of the end zone to haul in an 18-yard touchdown.

A defensive penalty on the ensuing PAT moved the ball up a yard to the 1, and Koletzky elected to go for two. Cass threw it into the end zone, the ball tipped into the air and into the hands of 6-foot-8 tight end Jake Vliem to give the Scoopers a 22-21 lead with under a minute left in the third quarter.

After punts were traded as the fourth quarter began, the Kernels took the lead back with the help of consecutive 15-yard penalties on the Scoopers and scored on a 7-yard, second-effort touchdown run by Jagger Tyler, who moved from wide receiver to running back in the second half, to make it a 29-22 ballgame with 7:45 remaining in regulation.

Mitchell opted for a squib kick on the ensuing kickoff, and Sturgis fumbled the return, handing the ball back to its Class 11AA foe, which scored four plays later on Dailey’s 20-yard halfback pass to AJ Siemsen on fourth-and-4 with 5:19 to play to extend the Kernels’ lead to two possessions.

The Scoopers managed to move the ball 55 yards on their next drive thanks to completions of 19, 17 and 12 yards by Cass, but three straight completions, including on fourth-and-8, stopped them 14 yards shy of the goal line with 3:18 left.

Mitchell was able to run out the clock from there.

“Our offense did a pretty good job. I’m proud of how we moved the football and our quarterback play,” Koletzky said. “I thought they hung in there, but that (kickoff return fumble) is just a back-breaker.”

Sturgis returns to the gridiron next Saturday for its home opener against Aberdeen Central (0-2) at Woodle Field.