Mike Harris, a registered Republican from Rapid City, has come to Keystone since Tuesday to protest. One, to protest holding fireworks because of coronavirus and, two, environmental concerns from the fireworks. Why protest? “I want you to think!” Harris said as he sat along Highway 16 west of Keystone, S.D., on Friday, July 3, 2020. (Jeff Easton/Rapid City Journal)
A protester holds his ground while standing near vans disabled across Highway 16 near Keystone, S.D., on Friday, July 3, 2020 to stop access to the state visit by President Donald J. Trump and the fireworks display at Mount Rushmore National Memorial. (Jeff Easton/Rapid City Journal)
Members of the South Dakota National Guard stand behind riot shields as they await orders while lined up on Highway 16 near Keystone, S.D., , where protesters blocked the road to stop access the the state visit by President Donald J. Trump and the fireworks display at Mount Rushmore National Memorial. (Jeff Easton/Rapid City Journal)
PHOTOS: From Rushmore to Rapid City during Friday's Presidential visit
From Presidential visits at Mount Rushmore to simulcasts in Rapid City and Sturgis with events and protests in many places in between, here are a few of the sights you may not have seen.
The Blue Angels had a perfectly timed aerial display for spectators. Just as the sun set and lit up the sky, the Blue Angels flew directly over Mount Rushmore in a stunning display.
Before President Donald Trump landed, this Osprey provided the occupants a one of a kind view of Mount Rushmore as it circled the monument giving them a full 360 degree view.
President’s aircraft being escorted by two helicopters.
Before President Trump’s arrival at the Ellsworth Air Force Base on July 3, 2020, Air Force One did a quick fly over Mount Rushmore.
Protesters posted a list of the names of all of the people killed by law enforcement in a year.
Members of the South Dakota National Guard try to push protesters back after they used vans to block Highway 16 near Keystone, S.D., on Friday, July 3, 2020. (Jeff Easton/Rapid City Journal)
Rapid City area legislators and leaders enjoy the scenes at Mount Rushmore before the President arrives.
Volunteers came together to raise a 600-person flag at The Buffalo Chip Friday night during a simul-cast of the fireworks display at Mount Rushmore.
Volunteers came together to raise a 600-person flag at The Buffalo Chip Friday night during a simul-cast of the fireworks display at Mount Rushmore.
Mike Lindel, My Pillow CEO and Donald Trump supporter, speaks to a crowd at Main Street Square Friday afternoon.
A protester from Thursday nights NDN Collective protest at the Pennington County Jail.
Not everyone who was downtown Friday afternoon was a fan of the President.
Cars parked at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Friday morning to catch shuttle buses to Mount Rushmore.
A fan of President Donald Trump watches the events at Main Street Square Friday.
A Donald Trump supporter who had verbal altercations with protesters in Keystone was arrested Friday.