Former President Donald Trump will be speaking in Rapid City in September, the South Dakota GOP announced Wednesday.

The South Dakota Republican Party will be holding their Monumental Leaders Rally in the Ice Arena at the Monument on Sept. 8. Trump was announced as the guest speaker via Twitter.

“Our Monumental Leaders Rally just got 45 times better as we look forward to hearing from the original America First leader, President @realDonaldTrump!” the South Dakota GOP tweeted.

Trump is the apparent front-runner in the Republican Presidential primary despite multiple challengers and a number of legal woes including state and federal investigations and indictments.

The announcement came just one day after Trump said he was the subject of a criminal investigation involving efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Earlier this year, the former President was indicted in Manhattan for allegedly falsifying business documents and he faces federal allegations he hoarded classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home.

Trump’s last visit to the Black Hills was 2020 when he was the guest of honor and speaker at Mount Rushmore National Memorial for their Independence Day Celebration.

The Blue Angels had a perfectly timed aerial display for spectators. Just as the sun set and lit up the sky, the Blue Angels flew directly over Mount Rushmore in a stunning display. Before President Donald Trump landed, this Osprey provided the occupants a one of a kind view of Mount Rushmore as it circled the monument giving them a full 360 degree view. President's aircraft being escorted by two helicopters. Before President Trump's arrival at the Ellsworth Air Force Base on July 3, 2020, Air Force One did a quick fly over Mount Rushmore. Protesters posted a list of the names of all of the people killed by law enforcement in a year. Mike Harris, a registered Republican from Rapid City, has come to Keystone since Tuesday to protest. One, to protest holding fireworks because of coronavirus and, two, environmental concerns from the fireworks. Members of the South Dakota National Guard try to push protesters back after they used vans to block Highway 16 near Keystone, S.D., on Friday, July 3, 2020. A protester holds his ground while standing near vans disabled across Highway 16 near Keystone, S.D., on Friday, July 3, 2020 to stop access to the state visit by President Donald J. Trump and the fireworks display at Mount Rushmore National Memorial. Members of the South Dakota National Guard stand behind riot shields as they await orders while lined up on Highway 16 near Keystone, S.D., where protesters blocked the road to stop access the the state visit by President Donald J. Trump and the fireworks display at Mount Rushmore National Memorial. Volunteers came together to raise a 600-person flag at The Buffalo Chip Friday night during a simul-cast of the fireworks display at Mount Rushmore. Mike Lindel, My Pillow CEO and Donald Trump supporter, speaks to a crowd at Main Street Square Friday afternoon. A protester from Thursday nights NDN Collective protest at the Pennington County Jail. 