Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a firearm from making its way onboard an airplane at Rapid City Regional Airport Thursday.

During routine screening of carry-on luggage, an officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen. Officials immediately alerted Rapid City Police, who responded to the checkpoint.

The firearm was loaded.

“When dangerous items such as loaded guns are brought to a security checkpoint, it represents a serious security and safety concern,” said acting South Dakota TSA Federal Security Director David Durgan. “Remember that a concealed carry permit or enrollment in the TSA PreCheck program are not exemptions from this policy.”

This is the third firearm detected at RAP so far this year. In 2022, a total of seven firearms were detected at RAP security checkpoints.

TSA recently announced the penalty for bringing weapons to the airport increased and can reach as high as $14,950, depending on the circumstances. TSA determines the penalty amount for a violation based on the circumstances in each case. TSA will continue to revoke TSA PreCheck eligibility for at least five years for passengers caught with a firearm in their possession.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers should check for firearm laws in the jurisdictions they are flying to and from.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.