Tschetter scores 4 goals, Bradley adds hat trick as Stevens rolls over Watertown in 1st round

When Sam Tschetter was getting his foot wrapped before Rapid City Stevens’ first-round playoff game Tuesday against Watertown, that trainer working on him told him he’d have a hat trick.
Turns out, he was right.
The Stevens junior went slightly above his trainer’s prediction, tallying four goals as the No. 2 Raiders rolled over the No. 15 Arrows with a 10-0 mercy rule victory at Sioux Park.
“It feels like we’ve done a lot to get to this point,” Tschetter said. “So it definitely feels good.”
Trey Bradley added a hat trick as well as Stevens (11-2-0) secured a spot in the Class AA quarterfinals and will host No. 7 Sioux Falls Lincoln (6-2-5) on Saturday in a rematch of their Aug. 21 meeting where the Patriots won 2-1.
“We watched some film on them, and we had an idea about their strengths and weaknesses,” Raiders head coach Jeff Fierro said. “We mostly focus on what we do and I just think that the difference between our team (early in the season) and our team now is what we saw on the field today.”
Levi Busching opened the scoring in the third minute when he smoked a shot into the net from 24 yards out.
Zack Williams was taken out of the game five minutes in as a precautionary measure following an injury sustained in last week’s game against Spearfish. After nearly 23 minutes without another goal, Stevens proceeded to notch five in the last 15 minutes of the first half.
Bradley picked up his first by going top-right with a free kick from right outside the box in the 26th minute. Then, after Tschetter earned his first by lifting a shot over the goalie’s head later in the same minute, Bradley tallied his second by going top-left with another free kick in the 30th minute.
Tschetter scored his second on a wide open heel flick in the 35th minute and Christian Slack, who assisted Tschetter’s goal, got on the board by putting one away in the 39th minute to make it 6-0 at halftime.
“We connected our balls really well in this game,” Tschetter said. “I was able to put two of those little chips in, so I felt good in my feet.”
Tschetter collected his hat trick less than two minutes into the second half when he sniped in a shot between the goalkeeper and the right post while falling to the turf. He picked up his fourth in the 58th minute after Bradley scored his third on a penalty kick in the 55th minute.
“They’re such prolific forwards. They do what they do really well,” Fierro said. “We have a certain style that we like to play, and they have jobs out there and they do them really well.”
Substitute Marshall Retzer entered the contest and scored in the 65th minute to notch the 10th goal and end the game 15 minutes early, inducing the mercy rule. The Raiders finished with 23 of 28 shots on target, while holding Watertown (2-10-3) to 3 of 8.
“We’re working on not being overconfident,” Fierro said. “We felt like last year in the state championship we were a little overconfident, and that hurt us, so we’re making sure that we’re checking our confidence level. We want to be confident but we don’t want to overlook anybody.”
