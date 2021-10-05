Tschetter scores 4 goals, Bradley adds hat trick as Stevens rolls over Watertown in 1st round

Bradley picked up his first by going top-right with a free kick from right outside the box in the 26th minute. Then, after Tschetter earned his first by lifting a shot over the goalie’s head later in the same minute, Bradley tallied his second by going top-left with another free kick in the 30th minute.

Tschetter scored his second on a wide open heel flick in the 35th minute and Christian Slack, who assisted Tschetter’s goal, got on the board by putting one away in the 39th minute to make it 6-0 at halftime.

“We connected our balls really well in this game,” Tschetter said. “I was able to put two of those little chips in, so I felt good in my feet.”

Tschetter collected his hat trick less than two minutes into the second half when he sniped in a shot between the goalkeeper and the right post while falling to the turf. He picked up his fourth in the 58th minute after Bradley scored his third on a penalty kick in the 55th minute.

“They’re such prolific forwards. They do what they do really well,” Fierro said. “We have a certain style that we like to play, and they have jobs out there and they do them really well.”