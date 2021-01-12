 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday's Basketball Scorers
agate alert

Tuesday's Basketball Scorers

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

High School Basketball

Tuesday's Scores

BOYS

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 67, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 57

Arlington 59, Deuel 58

Beresford 60, McCook Central/Montrose 57

Centerville 49, Scotland 34

Corsica/Stickney 87, Mitchell Christian 43

Dakota Valley 78, West Central 70

DeSmet 54, Howard 51

Douglas 92, Lead-Deadwood 46

Dupree 53, Harding County 49

Elk Point-Jefferson 59, Irene-Wakonda 44

Elkton-Lake Benton 76, Dell Rapids St. Mary 70

Ellendale, N.D. 49, Leola/Frederick 28

Ethan 59, Bridgewater-Emery 56

Faulkton 63, Highmore-Harrold 54

Florence/Henry 65, Northwestern 45

Freeman Academy/Marion 62, Avon 28

Huron 51, Brookings 46

Ipswich 56, Sully Buttes 53

Langford 56, North Central Co-Op 45

Mobridge-Pollock 62, Bennett County 30

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 72, James Valley Christian 53

Parker 62, Freeman 13

Pierre 79, Sturgis Brown 39

Redfield 81, Miller 59

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 58, Kimball/White Lake 49

Sioux Falls Christian 84, Dell Rapids 69

Sioux Valley 72, Hamlin 48

Sisseton 77, Wilmot 40

Spearfish 54, Belle Fourche 38

Tea Area 84, Tri-Valley 54

Viborg-Hurley 56, Alcester-Hudson 17

Wagner 63, Gregory 58, OT

Warner 51, Hitchcock-Tulare 19

Wessington Springs 59, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 48

White River 85, Lower Brule 55

Wolsey-Wessington 67, Iroquois 21

GIRLS

Aberdeen Roncalli 47, Faulkton 20

Arlington 45, Deuel 15

Avon 55, Freeman Academy/Marion 33

Belle Fourche 56, Spearfish 42

Bowman County, N.D. 54, Harding County 38

Centerville 51, Scotland 39

Chamberlain 41, Wall 35

Corsica/Stickney 69, Mitchell Christian 20

Elk Point-Jefferson 45, Irene-Wakonda 27

Ellendale, N.D. 46, Leola/Frederick 43

Ethan 61, Bridgewater-Emery 58

Groton Area 38, Aberdeen Christian 27

Hamlin 57, Sioux Valley 24

Hanson 49, McCook Central/Montrose 45

Huron 56, Brookings 30

James Valley Christian 52, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42

Jones County 50, Colome 39

Kimball/White Lake 48, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 36

Lead-Deadwood 45, Douglas 41

Lower Brule 62, Sunshine Bible Academy 21

Miller 45, Redfield 39

Mobridge-Pollock 71, Bennett County 45

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 60, Wessington Springs 22

New Underwood 43, Kadoka Area 21

Parker 62, Freeman 48

St. Thomas More 54, Custer 27

Tea Area 63, Tri-Valley 39

Vermillion 56, Madison 46

Viborg-Hurley 53, Alcester-Hudson 34

Wagner 64, Gregory 50

Waverly-South Shore 47, Milbank 34

West Central 59, Dakota Valley 47

West River Tournament

Moorcroft, Wyo. 55, Hot Springs 34

Upton, Wyo. 51, Faith 48, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Potter County vs. Stanley County, ppd.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Doctor: COVID vaccines safe for allergic people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News