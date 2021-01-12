Tuesday's Basketball Scorers

High School Basketball
Tuesday's Scores
BOYS
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 67, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 57
Arlington 59, Deuel 58
Beresford 60, McCook Central/Montrose 57
Centerville 49, Scotland 34
Corsica/Stickney 87, Mitchell Christian 43
Dakota Valley 78, West Central 70
DeSmet 54, Howard 51
Douglas 92, Lead-Deadwood 46
Dupree 53, Harding County 49
Elk Point-Jefferson 59, Irene-Wakonda 44
Elkton-Lake Benton 76, Dell Rapids St. Mary 70
Ellendale, N.D. 49, Leola/Frederick 28
Ethan 59, Bridgewater-Emery 56
Faulkton 63, Highmore-Harrold 54
Florence/Henry 65, Northwestern 45
Freeman Academy/Marion 62, Avon 28
Huron 51, Brookings 46
Ipswich 56, Sully Buttes 53
Langford 56, North Central Co-Op 45
Mobridge-Pollock 62, Bennett County 30
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 72, James Valley Christian 53
Parker 62, Freeman 13
Pierre 79, Sturgis Brown 39
Redfield 81, Miller 59
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 58, Kimball/White Lake 49
Sioux Falls Christian 84, Dell Rapids 69
Sioux Valley 72, Hamlin 48
Sisseton 77, Wilmot 40
Spearfish 54, Belle Fourche 38
Tea Area 84, Tri-Valley 54
Viborg-Hurley 56, Alcester-Hudson 17
Wagner 63, Gregory 58, OT
Warner 51, Hitchcock-Tulare 19
Wessington Springs 59, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 48
White River 85, Lower Brule 55
Wolsey-Wessington 67, Iroquois 21
GIRLS
Aberdeen Roncalli 47, Faulkton 20
Arlington 45, Deuel 15
Avon 55, Freeman Academy/Marion 33
Belle Fourche 56, Spearfish 42
Bowman County, N.D. 54, Harding County 38
Centerville 51, Scotland 39
Chamberlain 41, Wall 35
Corsica/Stickney 69, Mitchell Christian 20
Elk Point-Jefferson 45, Irene-Wakonda 27
Ellendale, N.D. 46, Leola/Frederick 43
Ethan 61, Bridgewater-Emery 58
Groton Area 38, Aberdeen Christian 27
Hamlin 57, Sioux Valley 24
Hanson 49, McCook Central/Montrose 45
Huron 56, Brookings 30
James Valley Christian 52, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42
Jones County 50, Colome 39
Kimball/White Lake 48, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 36
Lead-Deadwood 45, Douglas 41
Lower Brule 62, Sunshine Bible Academy 21
Miller 45, Redfield 39
Mobridge-Pollock 71, Bennett County 45
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 60, Wessington Springs 22
New Underwood 43, Kadoka Area 21
Parker 62, Freeman 48
St. Thomas More 54, Custer 27
Tea Area 63, Tri-Valley 39
Vermillion 56, Madison 46
Viborg-Hurley 53, Alcester-Hudson 34
Wagner 64, Gregory 50
Waverly-South Shore 47, Milbank 34
West Central 59, Dakota Valley 47
West River Tournament
Moorcroft, Wyo. 55, Hot Springs 34
Upton, Wyo. 51, Faith 48, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Potter County vs. Stanley County, ppd.