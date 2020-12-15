 Skip to main content
Tuesday's Basketball Scores
Tuesday's Basketball Scores

High School Basketball

Tuesday's Scores

BOYS

Baltic 67, Parker 62

Belle Fourche 51, Sturgis Brown 43

Britton-Hecla 42, Wilmot 35

Burke 53, North Central, Neb. 40

Canton 54, Garretson 44

Chamberlain 47, Gregory 40

Corsica/Stickney 64, Avon 30

Dakota Valley 66, Beresford 35

DeSmet 57, Clark/Willow Lake 33

Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Mitchell Christian 26

Elkton-Lake Benton 49, Castlewood 47

Ethan 85, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 55

Faith 67, Philip 21

Flandreau 68, Hamlin 46

Freeman Academy/Marion 63, Centerville 46

Gayville-Volin 50, Wausa, Neb. 16

Hanson 84, McCook Central/Montrose 51

Harrisburg 67, Brookings 32

Howard 54, Chester 40

Ipswich 46, North Central Co-Op 26

Lead-Deadwood 64, Newell 41

Lower Brule 72, Bennett County 31

Lyman 63, Sully Buttes 33

Mitchell 57, Sioux Falls Lincoln 45

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 73, Alcester-Hudson 55

Parkston 59, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 21

Potter County 68, Miller 30

Rapid City Christian 90, Wall 36

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 45, Hitchcock-Tulare 34

Sisseton 66, Milbank 54

St. Thomas More 49, Douglas 42

Timber Lake 63, Herreid/Selby Area 58

Tri-Valley 56, Madison 41

Viborg-Hurley 69, Bridgewater-Emery 33

Wagner 65, Irene-Wakonda 50

Warner 57, Aberdeen Christian 56

Waubay/Summit 77, Webster 47

West Central 68, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55

Winner 68, Stanley County 56

Wolsey-Wessington 65, Lake Preston 28

GIRLS

Aberdeen Roncalli 57, Mobridge-Pollock 24

Alcester-Hudson 54, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 35

Baltic 46, Parker 42

Belle Fourche 39, Sturgis Brown 24

Castlewood 49, Elkton-Lake Benton 36

Colman-Egan 46, Canistota 27

Corsica/Stickney 65, Avon 48

Dakota Valley 62, Beresford 38

Dell Rapids St. Mary 50, Mitchell Christian 32

Deubrook 56, Deuel 22

Ethan 67, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 37

Faulkton 61, Sunshine Bible Academy 4

Florence/Henry 57, Estelline/Hendricks 18

Garretson 70, Canton 54

Hamlin 46, Flandreau 45

Harrisburg 63, Brookings 29

Herreid/Selby Area 58, Timber Lake 51, OT

Highmore-Harrold 47, James Valley Christian 38

Howard 65, Chester 38

Huron 72, Pierre 71

Ipswich 64, North Central Co-Op 33

Irene-Wakonda 57, Wagner 45

Iroquois 48, Wessington Springs 47

Jones County 39, Kadoka Area 35

Kimball/White Lake 32, Platte-Geddes 31

Lemmon 40, Dupree 39

Lower Brule 58, Bennett County 34

McCook Central/Montrose 52, Freeman 44

Menno 56, Scotland 40

Miller 37, Potter County 31

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, West Central 45

Newell 41, Lead-Deadwood 23

North Central, Neb. 47, Burke 14

Parkston 59, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 21

Rapid City Christian 59, Douglas 49

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 43, Hitchcock-Tulare 42

Sioux Falls Christian 65, Dell Rapids 29

Sioux Falls Washington 67, Sioux Falls Lincoln 34

Sisseton 51, Milbank 31

Sully Buttes 52, Lyman 30

Tri-Valley 65, Madison 36

Viborg-Hurley 63, Bridgewater-Emery 50

Warner 45, Aberdeen Christian 36

Wausa, Neb. 56, Gayville-Volin 48

Waverly-South Shore 65, Clark/Willow Lake 51

Wilmot 51, Britton-Hecla 20

Winner 72, Stanley County 24

