Tuesday's Basketball Scores

High School Basketball
Tuesday's Scores
BOYS
Baltic 67, Parker 62
Belle Fourche 51, Sturgis Brown 43
Britton-Hecla 42, Wilmot 35
Burke 53, North Central, Neb. 40
Canton 54, Garretson 44
Chamberlain 47, Gregory 40
Corsica/Stickney 64, Avon 30
Dakota Valley 66, Beresford 35
DeSmet 57, Clark/Willow Lake 33
Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Mitchell Christian 26
Elkton-Lake Benton 49, Castlewood 47
Ethan 85, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 55
Faith 67, Philip 21
Flandreau 68, Hamlin 46
Freeman Academy/Marion 63, Centerville 46
Gayville-Volin 50, Wausa, Neb. 16
Hanson 84, McCook Central/Montrose 51
Harrisburg 67, Brookings 32
Howard 54, Chester 40
Ipswich 46, North Central Co-Op 26
Lead-Deadwood 64, Newell 41
Lower Brule 72, Bennett County 31
Lyman 63, Sully Buttes 33
Mitchell 57, Sioux Falls Lincoln 45
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 73, Alcester-Hudson 55
Parkston 59, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 21
Potter County 68, Miller 30
Rapid City Christian 90, Wall 36
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 45, Hitchcock-Tulare 34
Sisseton 66, Milbank 54
St. Thomas More 49, Douglas 42
Timber Lake 63, Herreid/Selby Area 58
Tri-Valley 56, Madison 41
Viborg-Hurley 69, Bridgewater-Emery 33
Wagner 65, Irene-Wakonda 50
Warner 57, Aberdeen Christian 56
Waubay/Summit 77, Webster 47
West Central 68, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55
Winner 68, Stanley County 56
Wolsey-Wessington 65, Lake Preston 28
GIRLS
Aberdeen Roncalli 57, Mobridge-Pollock 24
Alcester-Hudson 54, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 35
Baltic 46, Parker 42
Belle Fourche 39, Sturgis Brown 24
Castlewood 49, Elkton-Lake Benton 36
Colman-Egan 46, Canistota 27
Corsica/Stickney 65, Avon 48
Dakota Valley 62, Beresford 38
Dell Rapids St. Mary 50, Mitchell Christian 32
Deubrook 56, Deuel 22
Ethan 67, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 37
Faulkton 61, Sunshine Bible Academy 4
Florence/Henry 57, Estelline/Hendricks 18
Garretson 70, Canton 54
Hamlin 46, Flandreau 45
Harrisburg 63, Brookings 29
Herreid/Selby Area 58, Timber Lake 51, OT
Highmore-Harrold 47, James Valley Christian 38
Howard 65, Chester 38
Huron 72, Pierre 71
Ipswich 64, North Central Co-Op 33
Irene-Wakonda 57, Wagner 45
Iroquois 48, Wessington Springs 47
Jones County 39, Kadoka Area 35
Kimball/White Lake 32, Platte-Geddes 31
Lemmon 40, Dupree 39
Lower Brule 58, Bennett County 34
McCook Central/Montrose 52, Freeman 44
Menno 56, Scotland 40
Miller 37, Potter County 31
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, West Central 45
Newell 41, Lead-Deadwood 23
North Central, Neb. 47, Burke 14
Parkston 59, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 21
Rapid City Christian 59, Douglas 49
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 43, Hitchcock-Tulare 42
Sioux Falls Christian 65, Dell Rapids 29
Sioux Falls Washington 67, Sioux Falls Lincoln 34
Sisseton 51, Milbank 31
Sully Buttes 52, Lyman 30
Tri-Valley 65, Madison 36
Viborg-Hurley 63, Bridgewater-Emery 50
Warner 45, Aberdeen Christian 36
Wausa, Neb. 56, Gayville-Volin 48
Waverly-South Shore 65, Clark/Willow Lake 51
Wilmot 51, Britton-Hecla 20
Winner 72, Stanley County 24
