Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores
Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores

Tuesday's Scores

BOYS

Aberdeen Central 61, Watertown 42

Aberdeen Christian 66, Faulkton 53

Bowman County, N.D. 62, Harding County 50

Canistota 67, Freeman Academy/Marion 43

Castlewood 74, Wilmot 51

Centerville 64, Freeman 33

Chamberlain 64, Lennox 50

Clark/Willow Lake 82, Webster 42

Corsica/Stickney 95, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 65

DeSmet 62, Hamlin 42

Dell Rapids St. Mary 83, Colman-Egan 25

Deubrook 63, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 54

Elkton-Lake Benton 62, Lake Preston 52

Ethan 66, Menno 22

Flandreau 56, Deuel 50

Groton Area 51, Ipswich 28

Hot Springs 37, New Underwood 35

Howard 60, Hanson 44

Jones County 40, Colome 33

Langford 65, Britton-Hecla 43

Madison 67, Sisseton 50

Mitchell 70, Brandon Valley 47

O'Neill, Neb. 62, Wagner 51

Rapid City Stevens 62, Douglas 51

Redfield 67, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 65

Scotland 55, Irene-Wakonda 41

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54, Harrisburg 40

Sioux Valley 67, Chester 45

Spearfish 69, Sturgis Brown 41

Sully Buttes 56, Timber Lake 54

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 56, Bon Homme 41

Vermillion 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 37

Viborg-Hurley 60, Gayville-Volin 39

Wall 69, Miller 67

Waubay/Summit 58, Milbank 49

Waverly-South Shore 65, Great Plains Lutheran 60

Winner 63, Parkston 46

Yankton 62, Brookings 42

281 Conference

Consolation Semifinal

Hitchcock-Tulare 62, Iroquois 36

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 70, Sunshine Bible Academy 21

Semifinal

Wessington Springs 57, Highmore-Harrold 44

Wolsey-Wessington 83, James Valley Christian 35

GIRLS

Aberdeen Central 39, Watertown 18

Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Tiospa Zina Tribal 25

Brandon Valley 56, Harrisburg 48

Bridgewater-Emery 35, Kimball/White Lake 24

Britton-Hecla 65, Langford 52

Burke 52, Platte-Geddes 39

Castlewood 71, Wilmot 39

Chamberlain 57, Gregory 39

Corsica/Stickney 64, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 36

Ethan 56, Menno 53

Faulkton 40, Aberdeen Christian 25

Flandreau 63, Deuel 37

Florence/Henry 72, Webster 50

Hanson 49, Howard 37

Ipswich 41, Groton Area 38

Irene-Wakonda 56, Scotland 55

Marty Indian 58, Bennett County 50

McCook Central/Montrose 58, Baltic 19

Mitchell 51, Sioux Falls Lincoln 31

Mott-Regent, N.D. 44, Bison 43

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 59, Redfield 50

O'Neill, Neb. 66, Wagner 38

Philip 46, Lower Brule 44

Pierre 60, Douglas 29

Sioux Falls Christian 57, Garretson 43

Sioux Falls Washington 55, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 40

Spearfish 46, Sturgis Brown 33

St. Thomas More 49, Lead-Deadwood 1

Sully Buttes 62, Timber Lake 54

Tea Area 62, Beresford 47

Viborg-Hurley 70, Gayville-Volin 41

Wall 48, Miller 41

Waubay/Summit 69, Milbank 38

Waverly-South Shore 62, Great Plains Lutheran 29

West Central 55, Dell Rapids 19

White River 79, Lyman 23

