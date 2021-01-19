Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores

Tuesday's Scores
BOYS
Aberdeen Central 61, Watertown 42
Aberdeen Christian 66, Faulkton 53
Bowman County, N.D. 62, Harding County 50
Canistota 67, Freeman Academy/Marion 43
Castlewood 74, Wilmot 51
Centerville 64, Freeman 33
Chamberlain 64, Lennox 50
Clark/Willow Lake 82, Webster 42
Corsica/Stickney 95, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 65
DeSmet 62, Hamlin 42
Dell Rapids St. Mary 83, Colman-Egan 25
Deubrook 63, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 54
Elkton-Lake Benton 62, Lake Preston 52
Ethan 66, Menno 22
Flandreau 56, Deuel 50
Groton Area 51, Ipswich 28
Hot Springs 37, New Underwood 35
Howard 60, Hanson 44
Jones County 40, Colome 33
Langford 65, Britton-Hecla 43
Madison 67, Sisseton 50
Mitchell 70, Brandon Valley 47
O'Neill, Neb. 62, Wagner 51
Rapid City Stevens 62, Douglas 51
Redfield 67, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 65
Scotland 55, Irene-Wakonda 41
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54, Harrisburg 40
Sioux Valley 67, Chester 45
Spearfish 69, Sturgis Brown 41
Sully Buttes 56, Timber Lake 54
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 56, Bon Homme 41
Vermillion 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 37
Viborg-Hurley 60, Gayville-Volin 39
Wall 69, Miller 67
Waubay/Summit 58, Milbank 49
Waverly-South Shore 65, Great Plains Lutheran 60
Winner 63, Parkston 46
Yankton 62, Brookings 42
281 Conference
Consolation Semifinal
Hitchcock-Tulare 62, Iroquois 36
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 70, Sunshine Bible Academy 21
Semifinal
Wessington Springs 57, Highmore-Harrold 44
Wolsey-Wessington 83, James Valley Christian 35
GIRLS
Aberdeen Central 39, Watertown 18
Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Tiospa Zina Tribal 25
Brandon Valley 56, Harrisburg 48
Bridgewater-Emery 35, Kimball/White Lake 24
Britton-Hecla 65, Langford 52
Burke 52, Platte-Geddes 39
Castlewood 71, Wilmot 39
Chamberlain 57, Gregory 39
Corsica/Stickney 64, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 36
Ethan 56, Menno 53
Faulkton 40, Aberdeen Christian 25
Flandreau 63, Deuel 37
Florence/Henry 72, Webster 50
Hanson 49, Howard 37
Ipswich 41, Groton Area 38
Irene-Wakonda 56, Scotland 55
Marty Indian 58, Bennett County 50
McCook Central/Montrose 58, Baltic 19
Mitchell 51, Sioux Falls Lincoln 31
Mott-Regent, N.D. 44, Bison 43
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 59, Redfield 50
O'Neill, Neb. 66, Wagner 38
Philip 46, Lower Brule 44
Pierre 60, Douglas 29
Sioux Falls Christian 57, Garretson 43
Sioux Falls Washington 55, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 40
Spearfish 46, Sturgis Brown 33
St. Thomas More 49, Lead-Deadwood 1
Sully Buttes 62, Timber Lake 54
Tea Area 62, Beresford 47
Viborg-Hurley 70, Gayville-Volin 41
Wall 48, Miller 41
Waubay/Summit 69, Milbank 38
Waverly-South Shore 62, Great Plains Lutheran 29
West Central 55, Dell Rapids 19
White River 79, Lyman 23