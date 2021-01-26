Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores

BOYS
Aberdeen Central 70, Pierre 60
Aberdeen Christian 61, Herreid/Selby Area 41
Alcester-Hudson 46, Scotland 37
Bon Homme 46, Kimball/White Lake 44
Bridgewater-Emery 59, Freeman Academy/Marion 56
Canistota 54, Chester 44
Chamberlain 46, Madison 33
Dell Rapids St. Mary 66, Deubrook 58
Garretson 74, Flandreau 66, OT
Great Plains Lutheran 62, Iroquois 35
Hamlin 47, Aberdeen Roncalli 42
Hanson 68, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 33
Harrisburg 53, Huron 26
Highmore-Harrold 61, James Valley Christian 38
Hill City 64, Sturgis Brown 41
Howard 57, Elkton-Lake Benton 54
Leola/Frederick 57, Britton-Hecla 42
Lyman 50, Jones County 34
McCook Central/Montrose 50, Freeman Academy 20
Menno 52, Gayville-Volin 38
Milbank 50, Deuel 42
New Underwood 62, Newell 37
Northwestern 48, Faulkton 36
Parker 63, Irene-Wakonda 39
Platte-Geddes 69, Parkston 50
Potter County 78, Faith 67
Rapid City Christian 63, Custer 61
Redfield 68, Hitchcock-Tulare 35
Sioux Falls Christian 63, Tea Area 58
Sioux Falls Washington 69, Brandon Valley 62
St. Thomas More 68, Spearfish 41
Stanley County 65, Sully Buttes 41
Timber Lake 56, Kadoka Area 46
Tri-Valley 75, Canton 67
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 60, Centerville 42
Vermillion 54, West Central 42
Warner 46, Ipswich 33
Waubay/Summit 62, Wilmot 33
Waverly-South Shore 64, Webster 63
Wessington Springs 70, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 46
Winner 72, Bennett County 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Lawton-Bronson, Iowa, ppd.
GIRLS
Aberdeen Central 61, Pierre 50
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48, Wessington Springs 20
Belle Fourche 57, Lead-Deadwood 28
Brandon Valley 53, Watertown 43
Brookings 51, Yankton 29
Burke 48, Avon 43
Canton 49, Tri-Valley 47
Chamberlain 41, Madison 38
Clark/Willow Lake 67, Tiospa Zina Tribal 52
Custer 58, Rapid City Christian 53
Edgemont 54, Hulett, Wyo. 23
Faulkton 62, Northwestern 23
Florence/Henry 43, Arlington 37
Great Plains Lutheran 49, Langford 31
Gregory 60, Stanley County 36
Hamlin 47, Aberdeen Roncalli 46
Harrisburg 58, Huron 44
Herreid/Selby Area 38, Aberdeen Christian 36
Hill City 61, Sturgis Brown 48
Howard 40, Elkton-Lake Benton 31
Ipswich 46, Warner 36
Irene-Wakonda 67, Parker 63
Kimball/White Lake 52, Bon Homme 44
Lakota Tech 83, Hay Springs, Neb. 25
Leola/Frederick 49, Britton-Hecla 36
Lower Brule 50, Mitchell Christian 44
May-Port CG, N.D. 59, North Border 42
Menno 60, Gayville-Volin 23
Milbank 41, Deuel 33
Mitchell 58, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Wagner 42
Northern Cass, N.D. 71, Tri-State 37
Parkston 51, Platte-Geddes 31
Redfield 51, Hitchcock-Tulare 42
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 43, Hanson 38
Scotland 57, Alcester-Hudson 29
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 87, Tea Area 66
Sioux Valley 45, DeSmet 44
St. Thomas More 55, Spearfish 31
Timber Lake 57, Bison 48
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 60, Centerville 49
Vermillion 71, West Central 65
White River 84, Bennett County 28
Wolsey-Wessington 60, Sunshine Bible Academy 11
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
