Tuesday's Local Results: Volleyball, football, cross country

Volleyball
Tuesday's Scores
Aberdeen Central def. Brookings, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22
Alcester-Hudson def. Freeman Academy, 25-3, 25-9, 25-7
Arlington def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-13, 25-4, 25-10
Brandon Valley def. Yankton, 25-11, 25-21, 25-15
Brookings def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 26-28, 27-25, 25-22, 25-22
Castlewood def. DeSmet, 25-10, 25-13, 25-11
Chester def. Sioux Valley, 25-22, 25-19, 25-19
Colman-Egan def. Deubrook, 25-13, 11-25, 26-24, 25-18
Colome def. Jones County, 25-12, 25-19, 25-9
Corsica/Stickney def. Avon, 28-26, 25-18, 26-24
Douglas def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-20, 25-17, 25-21
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-20, 25-14, 25-21
Estelline/Hendricks def. Lake Preston, 25-14, 25-11, 25-10
Faulkton def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-18, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15
Freeman def. Hanson, 25-19, 25-18, 16-25, 25-9
Garretson def. West Central, 25-19, 25-22, 17-25, 25-15
Gayville-Volin def. Burke, 22-25, 27-25, 23-25, 25-18, 15-12
Harrisburg def. Mitchell, 25-15, 25-15, 25-16
Herreid/Selby Area def. Sully Buttes, 25-11, 25-12, 25-20
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15
Huron def. Watertown, 25-21, 25-23, 25-20
Langford def. Britton-Hecla, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17
Linton-HMB, N.D. def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-17, 25-12, 25-6
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Tri-Valley, 25-18, 21-25, 17-25, 25-19, 15-8
Northwestern def. Groton Area, 25-10, 25-6, 25-9
Parker def. Flandreau, 25-11, 25-23, 25-16
Pierre def. Sturgis Brown, 25-22, 25-13, 25-20
Platte-Geddes def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-22, 19-25, 23-25, 25-19, 16-14
Potter County def. Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D., 25-22, 21-25, 25-18, 21-25, 15-10
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17
Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-22, 25-15, 25-13
St. Thomas More def. Belle Fourche, 25-19, 25-13, 25-15
White River def. Lower Brule, 25-9, 25-15, 25-16
Winner def. Wagner, 27-25, 25-15, 25-16
Kadoka Triangular
Kadoka Area def. New Underwood, 25-10, 25-18, 25-11
Kadoka Area def. Stanley County, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-6
New Underwood def. Stanley County, 25-13, 25-8, 25-16
SD Media Poll
Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Oct. 19. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. O'Gorman (12);16-0;60;1
2. S.F. Washington;11-3;47;2
3. Huron;11-3;32;3
4. Watertown;11-2;29;4
5. Brandon Valley;10-3;12;5
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (12);22-0;60;1
2. Dakota Valley;11-3;48;2
3. Madison;11-4;26;3
4. Hill City;22-2;26;4
5. Winner;13-4;16;5
RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Christian (22-4) 2; Parker (12-7) 1; Aberdeen Roncalli (15-3) 1
CLASS B
1. Northwestern (12);20-1;60;1
2. Warner;15-1;47;2
3. Chester Area;16-2;37;3
4. Bridgewater-Emery;16-2;14;RV
5. Faulkton Area;11-5;12;5
RECEIVING VOTES: Colman-Egan (16-3) 7; Hitchcock-Tulare (12-3) 2; Elkton-Lake Benton (17-4) 1
Cross Country
Rapid City Middle School
All City Cross Country Meet
West Middle School
Tuesday
6th Grade Girls 3k
1, Rylee Healy, East, 13:20.37. 2, Claire Hasse, South, 13:23.76. 3, Sheridan Madden, East, 13:48.07. 4, Trinity Larson, South,13:50.61. 5, Madeline Carcamo, Southwest, 13:56.41. 6, Sefrina Davila, West,13:58.47. 7, Abigail Foreman, South, 14:42.52. 8, Piper Henstein, East, 15:02.70. 9, Ella Van Loan, Southwest, 15:11.33. 10, Bailey Merchant, North, 15:16.25. 11, Kiara Fields, West, 15:43.62. 12, Lexiny Uttecht, East, 15:47.64. 13, Ella Lewis, East, 16:30.66. 14, Millie Patterson, East, 16:56.07. 15, Payton Wetch, South, 18:13.98.
6th Grade Boys 3k
1, Brodi Moriarty, East, 11:25.88. 2, Tate Van Beek, Southwest, 12:08.35. 3, Eiden Perrigo, West, 12:16.01. 4, Quinn Aschwege, East, 12:19.30. 5, Oden Kleinschmidt, Southwest, 12:37.85. 6, Eric Errea, South, 12:55.63. 7, Landon Schwiesow, Southwest, 12:58.59. 8, Gavin Friend, Southwest, 13:17.03. 9, Ian Jensen, East (Rapid, 13:27.81. 10, Colton Sayles, East, 13:31.76. 11, Chet Clark, East, 13:39.09. 12, Blake Swanson, Southwest, 13:44.82. 13, Reece Palmer, East, 13:52.16. 14, Damian Eyre, Southwest, 14:00.19. 15, Mason Ryman, Southwest, 14:01.51.
Girls 7-8th 3k
1, Avery Dormann, Southwest, 12:01.38. 2, Halle Peterson, Southwest, 12:08.17. 3, Lillyanne Coots, South, 12:36.61. 4, Sako Tinant, West, 12:39.18. 5, Adelaide Kleinschmidt, Southwest, 12:40.54. 6, Joslyn Johnson, Southwest, 12:47.23. 7, Zoey Barth, West, 12:55.94. 8, Alle Tennyson, West, 13:06.00. 9, Boisyrae Hockhausen, Southwest, 13:27.50. 10, Kadance Holso, Southwest, 13:50.03. 11, Emily Hauf, Southwest, 14:08.32. 12, Ashlynn Wellman, Southwest, 14:11.81. 13, Aspen Pourier, South, 14:21.30. 14, Addison Armstrong, West, 14:29.06. 15, Jade Mueller, West, 14:30.46.
Boys 7-8 3k Run
1, Tarin Hutchinson, North, 11:13.64. 2, Connor McLaughlin,West, 11:32.07. 3, Collin Unkenholz, Southwest, 11:33.47. 4, Vincent Robbennolt, Southwest, 11:39.95. 5, Magnus Kleinschmidt, Southwest, 11:44.12. 6, Miles Brekhus, Southwest, 11:48.32. 7, Owen Johnson, Southwest, 12:02.20. 8, Hayden Timmerman, South, 12:11.77. 9, Kooper DeGeest, South, 12:22.18. 10, Mason Schumacher, West, 12:27.97. 11, Brennan Huffman, South, 12:32.60. 12, Ethan Hansen, South, 12:34.25. 13, Brayden Collins, West, 12:36.04. 14, Hudson Pitts, South, 12:38.62. 15, Joshua Uhre, Southwest, 12:43.52.
Football
SD Media Poll
The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Oct. 19 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Roosevelt (18);6-0;90;1
2. Brandon Valley;6-1;71;2
3. Harrisburg;5-2;51;3
4. Lincoln;4-3;37;4
5. O’Gorman;5-3;21;5
Class 11AA
1. Yankton (14);8-0;86;1
2. Brookings (4);8-0;76;2
3. Pierre;5-2;54;3
4. Sturgis;4-4;36;4
5. Mitchell;3-5;14;5
Receiving votes: Huron 4.
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (18);7-0;90;1
2. Canton;5-2;66;4
3. West Central;5-3;58;5
4. Dakota Valley;5-3;28;2
5. Dell Rapids;5-2;25;3
Receiving votes: Madison 2, Milbank 1.
Class 11B
1. Winner (14);7-0;86;1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (4);8-0;76;2
3. Sioux Valley;7-1;49;3
4. Mobridge-Pollock;7-0;27;5
5. St. Thomas More;6-1;26;4
Receiving votes: Elk Point-Jefferson 4, Lead-Deadwood 2.
Class 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (18);7-0;90;1
2. Lemmon/McIntosh;8-0;70;2
3. Hamlin;8-0;48;3
4. Platte-Geddes;8-0;44;4
5. Hanson;6-2;16;5
Receiving votes: Florence/Henry 2.
Class 9A
1. Howard (18);7-0;90;1
2. Canistota/Freeman;7-1;72;2
3. Warner;7-0;53;3
4. Wall;7-0;34;4
5. De Smet;6-2;17;5
Receiving votes: Philip 2, Chester Area 1, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 1.
Class 9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (18);6-1;90 1
2. Langford Area;6-2;69;2
3. Herreid/Selby Area;7-1;51;3
4. Dell Rapids St. Mary;4-2;31;4
5. Kadoka Area;7-1;26;RV
Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 2, Faith 1.
SDHSCA Poll
11AAA
1. SF Roosevelt (39);6-0;203
2. Brandon Valley (3);6-1;173
3. Harrisburg;116;5-2
4. SF Lincoln;74;4-3
5. O'Gorman;67;5-3
Others: SF Washington 7
11AA
1. Brookings (27);8-0;186
2. Yankton (13);8-0;172
3. Pierre;5-2;118
4. Sturgis;4-4;58
5. Mitchell;3-5;40
Others: Huron 22
11A
1. Tea Area (39);7-0;195
2. Canton;5-2;111
3. West Central;5-3;94
4. Dell Rapids;5-2;78
5. Dakota Valley;5-3;74
Others: Madison 26
11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (23);8-0;171
2. Winner (14);7-0;156
3. Sioux Valley;7-1;95
4. Mobridge-Pollock;7-0;75
5. Elk Point-Jefferson;5-3;28
Others: St. Thomas More 16
9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (23);7-0;124
2. Lemmon/McIntosh (2);8-0;82
3. Platte-Geddes;8-0;81
4. Hamlin;8-0;62
5. Hanson;6-2;37
9A
1. Howard (26);7-0;130;
2. Canistota/Freeman;7-1;97
3. Warner;7-0;73
4. Wall;7-0;50
5. DeSmet;6-2;24
Others: Ipswitch/Edmunds Central 7
9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (23);6-1;126
2. Herried/Selby Area (1);7-1;80
3. Langford Area;6-2;72
4. Kadoka Area (2);7-1;54
5. DR St. Mary;4-2;30
Others: Colman-Egan 13
