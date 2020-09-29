Tuesday's Local Results

High School Volleyball
Tuesday's Scores
Avon def. Scotland, 20-25, 25-18, 25-12, 22-25, 15-10
Baltic def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-18, 25-20, 27-25
Brookings def. Yankton, 25-13, 25-13, 25-23
Clark/Willow Lake def. DeSmet, 25-14, 25-18, 25-12
Colman-Egan def. Howard, 25-14, 25-9, 25-21
Corsica/Stickney def. Wessington Springs, 25-18, 25-7, 25-15
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Flandreau, 25-19, 25-15, 25-12
Faulkton def. Langford, 25-13, 25-14, 25-11
Florence/Henry def. Groton Area, 25-9, 25-18, 25-17
Garretson def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17
Great Plains Lutheran def. Lake Preston, 25-13, 25-13, 25-19
Hamlin def. Deuel, 25-9, 25-3, 25-7
Harding County def. Dupree, 25-10, 25-13, 25-14
Hay Springs, Neb. def. Edgemont, 25-21, 25-22, 25-17
Highmore-Harrold def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-11, 25-15, 25-12
Huron def. Aberdeen Central, 26-24, 18-25, 25-21, 25-21
Kadoka Area def. Bennett County, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16
Kimball/White Lake def. Tri-Valley, 20-25, 25-14, 25-19, 23-25, 15-12
Lemmon def. Bison, 24-18, 26-24, 25-11
Lennox def. Beresford, 30-28, 26-28, 26-24, 25-15
Madison def. Parker, 15-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-22
Menno def. Irene-Wakonda, 26-24, 25-18, 21-25, 25-18
Miller def. Chamberlain, 25-22, 25-13, 25-16
North Central Co-Op def. Leola/Frederick, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19
Northwestern def. Redfield, 25-11, 25-9, 25-5
Platte-Geddes def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-22, 17-25, 25-19, 25-22
Rapid City Stevens def. Rapid City Central, 25-9, 25-18, 25-20
Sioux Falls Christian def. Vermillion, 25-18, 25-12, 25-10
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-17, 25-22, 25-19
Sisseton def. Britton-Hecla, 25-3, 25-13, 25-17
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Centerville, 11-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-13
Warner def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 22-25, 21-25, 25-14, 25-15, 15-5
Webster def. Waubay/Summit, 25-20, 15-25, 25-27, 25-19, 15-13
West Central def. Canton, 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17
White River def. Gregory, 25-22, 25-15, 25-18
Media Poll
Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 28. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. O'Gorman (16) 13-0 80 1
2. S.F. Washington 7-3 50 2
3. Aberdeen Cent. 7-1 48 3
4. Huron 7-2 41 4
5. Watertown 6-2 21 5
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (16) 14-0 80 1
2. Dakota Valley 9-4 59 2
3. R.C. Christian 14-0 43 4
4. Madison 7-2 28 5
5. Winner 9-3 15 3
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Garretson (11-1) 12; Parker (10-5) 2; Mobridge-Pollock (10-1) 1
CLASS B
1. Northwestern (16) 13-1 80 1
2. Warner 8-1 62 2
3. Faulkton Area 8-1 46 3
4. Chester Area 10-2 33 4
5. Bridgewater-Emery 12-1 14 5
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Deubrook Area (9-0) 4; Colman-Egan (10-2) 1
Football Polls
The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Sept. 28 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Roosevelt (22) 5-0 110 1
2. Brandon Valley 3-1 87 2
3. Harrisburg 4-1 62 3
4. Lincoln 3-1 43 4
5. Washington 3-2 21 5
Receiving votes: O’Gorman 7.
Class 11AA
1. Yankton (19) 5-0 107 1
2. Brookings (3) 5-0 86 2
3. Pierre 3-1 70 3
4. Mitchell 3-2 44 4
5. Sturgis 2-3 22 5
Receiving votes: Huron 1.
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (18) 4-0 106 1
2. Dell Rapids (4) 5-0 92 2
3. Canton 2-2 49 4
4. Dakota Valley 3-2 41 5
5. Madison 2-3 35 3
Receiving votes: Milbank 4, Sioux Falls Christian 2, West Central 1.
Class 11B
1. Winner (17) 4-0 105 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (5) 6-0 93 2
3. Sioux Valley 4-1 59 3
4. McCook Central/Montrose 4-1 37 4
5. St. Thomas More 3-1 19 5
Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 17.
Class 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (22) 5-0 110 1
2. Lemmon/McIntosh 5-0 86 2
3. Hamlin 6-0 56 3
4. Platte-Geddes 5-0 53 4
5. Hanson 5-0 21 5
Receiving votes: Deuel 4.
Class 9A
1. Howard (22) 5-0 110 1
2. Canistota/Freeman 4-1 84 2
3. Warner 5-0 59 3
4. De Smet 5-1 49 4
5. Wall 5-0 22 RV
Receiving votes: Gregory 3, Ipswich 2, Philip 1.
Class 9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (12) 4-1 96 1
2. Langford Area (10) 4-1 95 2
3. Dell Rapids St. Mary 3-2 42 4
4. Alcester-Hudson 4-1 38 RV
5. Herreid/Selby Area 4-1 37 5
Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 14, Colman-Egan 8.
Coaches Poll
11AAA
1. SF Roosevelt (27) 5-0 159
2. Brandon Valley (1) 3-1 119
3. Harrisburg 4-1 98
4. SF Lincoln 3-1 71
5. O'Gorman 2-3 31
Others: SF Washington 18
11AA
1. Brookings (18) 5-0 136
1. Yankton (13) 5-0 136
3. Pierre 3-1 91
4. Mitchell 3-2 68
5. Huron 2-3 18
Others: Sturgis 13
11A
1. Tea Area (24) 4-0 148
2. Dell Rapids (7) 5-0 126
3. Madison 2-3 61
4. Dakota 3-2 53
5. Canton 2-2 49
Others: West Central 13, SF Christian 6
11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (18) 6-0 138
2. Winner (13) 4-0 131
3. Sioux Valley 4-1 76
4. McCook Central/Montrose 4-1 37
4. Mobridge-Pollock 5-0 37
Others: St. Thomas More 14, WWSSC 12
9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (20) 5-0 112
2. Lemmon-McIntosh (2) 5-0 74
3. Platte-Geddes (1) 5-0 59
4. Hamlin 6-0 54
5. Hanson 5-0 36
Others: Parkston 5, Deuel 4
9A
1. Howard (23) 5-0 115
2. Canistota-Freeman 4-1 90
3. Warner 5-0 59
4. DeSmet 5-1 43
5. Wall 5-0 26
Others: Ipswich/Edmunds Central 15, Gregory 4
9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (19) 4-1 111
2. Langford Area (2) 4-1 83
3. Alcester-Hudson (1) 4-1 42
3. DR St. Mary 3-2 42
5. Kadoka Area 4-1 36
Others: Herreid/Selby Area 27, Colman-Egan 11
