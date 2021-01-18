 Skip to main content
Tuesday's Local Schedule

Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

Boys Basketball;Time

North Central at McIntosh;4 p.m.

Wall at Miller;5 p.m.

Bowman County (ND) at Harding County;5:30 p.m.

Colome at Jones County;5:30 p.m.

Douglas at RC Stevens;7 p.m.

Sturgis at Spearfish;7 p.m.

Hot Springs at New Underwood;7:30 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball;Time

Lower Brule at Philip;5 p.m.

Mott-Regent (ND) at Bison;5:30 p.m.

Marty at Bennett County;6 p.m.

Hot Springs at New Underwood;6 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Cody-Kilgore (NE);6:30 p.m.

Lyman at White River;6:30 p.m.

Pierre T.F. Riggs at Douglas;7 p.m.

Boys Wrestling;Time

Lemmon/McIntosh at Mobridge-Pollock Invitational;TBA

Girls Wrestling;Time

Lemmon/McIntosh at Mobridge-Pollock Invitational;TBA

