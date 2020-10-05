Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Boys Golf;Time
State A in Hot Springs;9 a.m.
State AA in Sioux Falls;8 a.m.
High School Girls Tennis;Time
State A at Sioux Park, Parkview;8 a.m.
High School Boys Soccer;Time
State First Round Playoffs
SF Washington at RC Central;2 p.m.
Belle Fourche at STM;5 p.m.
Doug/RCCH at RC Stevens;6:30 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer;Time
State First Round Playoffs
Pierre at RC Central;noon
Yankton at RC Stevens;4:15 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Edgemont at Bennett Co.;5:30 p.m.
RC Christian at Chadron, Neb;6 p.m.
Hot Springs at Custer;7 p.m.
Newell at Dupree;5 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Faith;7 p.m.
Winner at Gregory;5:30 p.m.
Lyman at Kadoka Area;5:30 p.m.
Harding County at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.
Flasher, ND at McIntsoh;5 p.m.
Douglas at RC Central;7 p.m.
Sturgis at Spearfish;7 p.m.
Philip at St.. Thomas More;5 p.m.
Lemmon at Timber Lake;6:30 p.m.
