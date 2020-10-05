 Skip to main content
Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Boys Golf;Time

State A in Hot Springs;9 a.m.

State AA in Sioux Falls;8 a.m.

High School Girls Tennis;Time

State A at Sioux Park, Parkview;8 a.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Time

State First Round Playoffs

SF Washington at RC Central;2 p.m.

Belle Fourche at STM;5 p.m.

Doug/RCCH at RC Stevens;6:30 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer;Time

State First Round Playoffs

Pierre at RC Central;noon

Yankton at RC Stevens;4:15 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Edgemont at Bennett Co.;5:30 p.m.

RC Christian at Chadron, Neb;6 p.m.

Hot Springs at Custer;7 p.m.

Newell at Dupree;5 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Faith;7 p.m.

Winner at Gregory;5:30 p.m.

Lyman at Kadoka Area;5:30 p.m.

Harding County at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.

Flasher, ND at McIntsoh;5 p.m.

Douglas at RC Central;7 p.m.

Sturgis at Spearfish;7 p.m.

Philip at St.. Thomas More;5 p.m.

Lemmon at Timber Lake;6:30 p.m.

