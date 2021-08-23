 Skip to main content
Tuesday's Local Schedule
Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

Boys High School Golf;Time

Pierre Invitational;10 a.m.

Girls High School Soccer;Time

Belle Fourche at Sturgis;4 p.m.

Boys High School Soccer;Time

Belle Fourche at Sturgis;6 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Sully Buttes at Jones County;6:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Douglas;7 p.m.

Sturgis at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.

Newell at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.

Custer at Hill City;7 p.m.

Bon Homme at Winner;7:30 p.m.

