Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
Boys High School Golf;Time
Pierre Invitational;10 a.m.
Girls High School Soccer;Time
Belle Fourche at Sturgis;4 p.m.
Boys High School Soccer;Time
Belle Fourche at Sturgis;6 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Sully Buttes at Jones County;6:30 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Douglas;7 p.m.
Sturgis at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.
Newell at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.
Custer at Hill City;7 p.m.
Bon Homme at Winner;7:30 p.m.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!