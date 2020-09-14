 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday's Local Schedule

Tuesday's Local Schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

High School Boys Golf;Time

Spearfish Invitational;9 a.m.

Winner Invitational;9 a.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Time

Hot Springs at RC Central;5 p.m.

Spearfish at Sturgis;6 p.m.

St. Thomas More at RC Stevens;7 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer; Time

Spearfish at Sturgis;4 p.m.

St. Thomas More at RC Stevens;5 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis;Time

St. Thomas More at Brookings;9 a.m.

St. Thomas More vs. Watertown (Brookings);11 a.m.

Spearfish at RC Christian;4 p.m.

RC Stevens at RC Central;4 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Wall at Dupree;1 p.m.

Hemingford (Neb.) at Edgemont;5 p.m.

Bison at Newell;5 p.m.

Mobridge-Pollock at Timber Lake;5 p.m.

Winner at Lyman;5:30 p.m.

White River at Jones County;5:30 p.m.

Herreid/Selby Area at Faith;5:30 p.m.

Lemmon at Mott-Regent (ND);5:30 p.m.

Harding Co. at Hettinger/Scranton (ND);5:30 p.m.

RC Christian at Philip;6 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Powder River Co. (Mont.);6 p.m.

RC Stevens at Sturgis;7 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Spearfish;7 p.m.

Hot Springs at Hill City;7 p.m.

Custer at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hurricane Sally upgraded to a Category 2 Hurricane

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News