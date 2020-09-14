Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Boys Golf;Time
Spearfish Invitational;9 a.m.
Winner Invitational;9 a.m.
High School Boys Soccer;Time
Hot Springs at RC Central;5 p.m.
Spearfish at Sturgis;6 p.m.
St. Thomas More at RC Stevens;7 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer; Time
Spearfish at Sturgis;4 p.m.
St. Thomas More at RC Stevens;5 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis;Time
St. Thomas More at Brookings;9 a.m.
St. Thomas More vs. Watertown (Brookings);11 a.m.
Spearfish at RC Christian;4 p.m.
RC Stevens at RC Central;4 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Wall at Dupree;1 p.m.
Hemingford (Neb.) at Edgemont;5 p.m.
Bison at Newell;5 p.m.
Mobridge-Pollock at Timber Lake;5 p.m.
Winner at Lyman;5:30 p.m.
White River at Jones County;5:30 p.m.
Herreid/Selby Area at Faith;5:30 p.m.
Lemmon at Mott-Regent (ND);5:30 p.m.
Harding Co. at Hettinger/Scranton (ND);5:30 p.m.
RC Christian at Philip;6 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Powder River Co. (Mont.);6 p.m.
RC Stevens at Sturgis;7 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Spearfish;7 p.m.
Hot Springs at Hill City;7 p.m.
Custer at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.
