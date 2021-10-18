Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Volleyball;Time
Crazy Horse at Takini;4:30 p.m.
New Underwood at Kadoka Area;4:30 p.m.
Red Cloud at Pine Ridge;4:30 p.m.
Bowman County (ND) at Lemmon;5 p.m.
Chamberlain at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;5 p.m.
Faith at Timber Lake;5 p.m.
Philip at Bennett County;5:30 p.m.
Tiospaye Topa at Bison;5:30 p.m.
Lakota Tech at Edgemont;5:30 p.m.
Stanley County at New Underwood;5:30 p.m.
White River at Lower Brule;5:30 p.m.
McLaughlin at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;6 p.m.
Colome at Jones County;6:30 p.m.
Todd County at St. Francis Indian;6:30 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.
Hill City at Custer;7 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Douglas;7 p.m.
Hot Springs at Spearfish;7 p.m.
Winner at Wagner;7:30 p.m.