Tuesday's Local Schedule
Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Volleyball;Time

Crazy Horse at Takini;4:30 p.m.

New Underwood at Kadoka Area;4:30 p.m.

Red Cloud at Pine Ridge;4:30 p.m.

Bowman County (ND) at Lemmon;5 p.m.

Chamberlain at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;5 p.m.

Faith at Timber Lake;5 p.m.

Philip at Bennett County;5:30 p.m.

Tiospaye Topa at Bison;5:30 p.m.

Lakota Tech at Edgemont;5:30 p.m.

Stanley County at New Underwood;5:30 p.m.

White River at Lower Brule;5:30 p.m.

McLaughlin at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;6 p.m.

Colome at Jones County;6:30 p.m.

Todd County at St. Francis Indian;6:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.

Hill City at Custer;7 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Douglas;7 p.m.

Hot Springs at Spearfish;7 p.m.

Winner at Wagner;7:30 p.m.

