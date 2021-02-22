Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
Boys Baskebtall;Time
Dupree at Lower Brule;3 p.m.
Douglas at Sturgis;7 p.m.
Girls Basketball;Time
Sturgis at Spearfish;7 p.m.
Region 7A/8A Tournament
Lead-Deadwood at Custer;6 p.m.
Stanley County at Hot Springs;7 p.m.
Region 7B Tournment
Philip at Jones County;5:30 p.m.
Lyman and White River;6 p.m.
Edgemont at New Underwood;6 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Wall;6 p.m.
