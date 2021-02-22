 Skip to main content
Tuesday's Local Schedule

Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

Boys Baskebtall;Time

Dupree at Lower Brule;3 p.m.

Douglas at Sturgis;7 p.m.

Girls Basketball;Time

Sturgis at Spearfish;7 p.m.

Region 7A/8A Tournament

Lead-Deadwood at Custer;6 p.m.

Stanley County at Hot Springs;7 p.m.

Region 7B Tournment

Philip at Jones County;5:30 p.m.

Lyman and White River;6 p.m.

Edgemont at New Underwood;6 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Wall;6 p.m.

