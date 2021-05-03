 Skip to main content
Tuesday's Local Schedule
Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

Girl's High School Golf;Time

Spearfish Invitational;9 a.m.

Bennett County Invitational;9:30 a.m.

Boy's High School Tennis;Time

Thunder Basin at Spearfish;2 p.m.

St. Thomas More at RC Central;4 p.m.

RC Christian at RC Stevens;4 p.m.

High School Track & Field;Time

Comet Classic;10 a.m.

Meet of Legends;10:30 a.m.

Miller Invitational;11 a.m.

High School Club Baseball;Time

Douglas at RC Central;5 p.m.

RC Stevens at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.

