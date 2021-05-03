Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
Girl's High School Golf;Time
Spearfish Invitational;9 a.m.
Bennett County Invitational;9:30 a.m.
Boy's High School Tennis;Time
Thunder Basin at Spearfish;2 p.m.
St. Thomas More at RC Central;4 p.m.
RC Christian at RC Stevens;4 p.m.
High School Track & Field;Time
Comet Classic;10 a.m.
Meet of Legends;10:30 a.m.
Miller Invitational;11 a.m.
High School Club Baseball;Time
Douglas at RC Central;5 p.m.
RC Stevens at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.
