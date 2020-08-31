 Skip to main content
Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Boys Golf;Time

Pre-Region Meet, Hot Springs;10 a.m.

High School Girls Soccer;Time

Sturgis at R.C. Central;4 p.m.

R.C. Stevens at Doug./R.C. Christian;7 p.m.

Belle Fourche at St. Thomas More;5 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Time

R.C. Stevens at Doug./R.C. Christian;5 p.m.

Sturgis at RC Central;6 p.m.

Belle Fourche at St. Thomas More;5 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Faith at Bison;6 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Sturgis;7 p.m.

Alliance, Neb. at R.C. Christian;6 p.m.

Custer at Douglas;7 p.m.

Hill City at Edgemont;6 p.m.

Hot Springs at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.

Jones County at Wall;5:30 p.m.

McLaughlin at Dupree;5:30 p.m.

White River at Lyman;5:30 p.m.

Harding Co. at New England, N.D.;5:30 p.m.

