Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Boys Golf;Time
Pre-Region Meet, Hot Springs;10 a.m.
High School Girls Soccer;Time
Sturgis at R.C. Central;4 p.m.
R.C. Stevens at Doug./R.C. Christian;7 p.m.
Belle Fourche at St. Thomas More;5 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer;Time
R.C. Stevens at Doug./R.C. Christian;5 p.m.
Sturgis at RC Central;6 p.m.
Belle Fourche at St. Thomas More;5 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Faith at Bison;6 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Sturgis;7 p.m.
Alliance, Neb. at R.C. Christian;6 p.m.
Custer at Douglas;7 p.m.
Hill City at Edgemont;6 p.m.
Hot Springs at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.
Jones County at Wall;5:30 p.m.
McLaughlin at Dupree;5:30 p.m.
White River at Lyman;5:30 p.m.
Harding Co. at New England, N.D.;5:30 p.m.
