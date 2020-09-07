Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Boys Golf;Time
Meadowbrook Quad;4 p.m.
Belle Fourche Triangular;4 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer;TV;Time
RC Stevens at RC Central;5 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Spearfish;6 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Sturgis;4 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer;TV;Time
RC Stevens at RC Central;7 p.m.
Belle Fourche Spearfish;6 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Sturgis;6 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis;Time
St. Thomas More at RC Stevens;4 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.
Colome Lyman at Colome;5:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Edgemont;5 p.m.
Bowman County, ND at Harding Co.;5:30 p.m.
Faith at Hettinger, N.D.;5 p.m.
Douglas at Hill City;7 p.m.
Philip at Jones Co.;5:30 p.m.
McIntosh at Lemmon;5:30 p.m.
Custer at Sturgis;7 p.m.
Potter County at Timber Lake;5:30 p.m.
Bennett County at Winner 5:30 p.m.
