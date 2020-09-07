 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday's Local Schedule

Tuesday's Local Schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

High School Boys Golf;Time

Meadowbrook Quad;4 p.m.

Belle Fourche Triangular;4 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer;TV;Time

RC Stevens at RC Central;5 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Spearfish;6 p.m.

 St. Thomas More at Sturgis;4 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer;TV;Time

RC Stevens at RC Central;7 p.m.

Belle Fourche Spearfish;6 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Sturgis;6 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis;Time

St. Thomas More at RC Stevens;4 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.

Colome Lyman at Colome;5:30 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Edgemont;5 p.m.

Bowman County, ND at Harding Co.;5:30 p.m.

Faith at Hettinger, N.D.;5 p.m.

Douglas at Hill City;7 p.m.

Philip at Jones Co.;5:30 p.m.

McIntosh at Lemmon;5:30 p.m.

Custer at Sturgis;7 p.m.

Potter County at Timber Lake;5:30 p.m.

Bennett County at Winner 5:30 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Labor Day crowds drive fears of new Covid-19 spikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News