Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
Expedition League Baseball;Time
Pierre at Spearfish;6:35 p.m.
\
Former state lawmaker and prominent Rapid City attorney David Lust died suddenly Friday morning.
Gov. Kristi Noem and movie star Dennis Quaid helped kick off the first day of FreedomFest 2021, a libertarian conference usually held in Las V…
As he prepares for the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the chief of police says he's more concerned about a new open container ordinance than t…
The 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally doesn’t officially begin until Aug. 6, but Sturgis business owners and vendors are already seeing rally fans…
SIOUX FALLS | A former South Dakota prison official recently fired by Gov. Kristi Noem said Tuesday that she wasn't told why she was dismissed.
A Belle Fourche man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a one-vehicle crash near Fruitdale.
Like most other states, South Dakota is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases as vaccination rates slow down and people return to more normal a…
Maybe the state could use some of this surplus to make Fort Meade Way safer and more useful by providing some funds to help get it paved.
If the city and state have extra funds, start paying the unvaccinated South Dakota citizens $100 to get vaccinated and put their names in a dr…
A convicted child rapist was sentenced Wednesday to three consecutive life sentences plus 15 years in the state penitentiary.
