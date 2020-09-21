 Skip to main content
Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Cross Country;Time

Dave Scott So. Hills Invitational;10 a.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Time

Spearfish at Belle Fourche;4 p.m.

Sturgis at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.

RC Central at RC Stevens;8 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer;Time

Sturgis at St. Thomas More;5 p.m.

Spearfish at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.

RC Central at RC Stevens;6 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis;Time

RC Central at RC Christian;4 p.m.

St. Thomas More at RC Stevens;4 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

RC Christian at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.

Hettinger/Scranton (ND) at Bison;6 p.m.

Bennett County at Cody-Kilgore (NE);5 p.m.

Harding County at Heart River (ND);5:30 p.m.

McIntosh at Herreid/Selby Area;4 p.m.

Hill City at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.

New Underwood at Newell;5:30 p.m.

Sully Buttes at North Central;5:30 p.m.

Hot Springs at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.

Spearfish at Sturgis;7 p.m.

McLaughlin at Timber Lake;6 p.m.

Dupree at Tiospaye Topa;5:30 p.m.

Lyman at Wall;5:30 p.m.

