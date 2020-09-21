Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Cross Country;Time
Dave Scott So. Hills Invitational;10 a.m.
High School Boys Soccer;Time
Spearfish at Belle Fourche;4 p.m.
Sturgis at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.
RC Central at RC Stevens;8 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer;Time
Sturgis at St. Thomas More;5 p.m.
Spearfish at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.
RC Central at RC Stevens;6 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis;Time
RC Central at RC Christian;4 p.m.
St. Thomas More at RC Stevens;4 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
RC Christian at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.
Hettinger/Scranton (ND) at Bison;6 p.m.
Bennett County at Cody-Kilgore (NE);5 p.m.
Harding County at Heart River (ND);5:30 p.m.
McIntosh at Herreid/Selby Area;4 p.m.
Hill City at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.
New Underwood at Newell;5:30 p.m.
Sully Buttes at North Central;5:30 p.m.
Hot Springs at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.
Spearfish at Sturgis;7 p.m.
McLaughlin at Timber Lake;6 p.m.
Dupree at Tiospaye Topa;5:30 p.m.
Lyman at Wall;5:30 p.m.
