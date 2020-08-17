Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Boys Golf;Time
RC Stevens at Warrior-Lynx Invite (Brandon);8 a.m.
RC Central at Warrior-Lynx Invite (Brandon);8 a.m.
BHC Pre-Conference (Hot Springs);9 a.m.
High School Boys Soccer;Time
Belle Fourche at Doug./RC Christian; 5 p.m.
Pierre at Spearfish;6 p.m.
Hot Springs at St. Thomas More;5 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer;Time
Belle Fourche at Doug./RC Christian; 7 p.m.
Pierre at Spearfish;6 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis;Time
RC Stevens at Spearfish;11 a.m.
RC Christian at Spearfish;2:30 p.m.
