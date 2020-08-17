You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday's Local Schedule

Tuesday's Local Schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

High School Boys Golf;Time

RC Stevens at Warrior-Lynx Invite (Brandon);8 a.m.

RC Central at Warrior-Lynx Invite (Brandon);8 a.m.

BHC Pre-Conference (Hot Springs);9 a.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Time

Belle Fourche at Doug./RC Christian; 5 p.m.

Pierre at Spearfish;6 p.m.

Hot Springs at St. Thomas More;5 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer;Time

Belle Fourche at Doug./RC Christian; 7 p.m.

Pierre at Spearfish;6 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis;Time

RC Stevens at Spearfish;11 a.m.

RC Christian at Spearfish;2:30 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hollywood slowly re-opens amid global crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News