Tuesday's Local Schedule

Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

Rapid City Rush at Wichita Thunder;6:05 p.m.

Men's College Basketball;Time

RMAC Tournament Quarterfinals

Fort Lewis at BHSU;7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;Time

RMAC Tournament, Quarterfinals

BHSU at Westminster;5:30 p.m.

SD Mines at Western Colorado;6 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball;Time

Region 7A/8A Tournament, Play-In

Hill City at Bennett County;6 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Hot Springs;6:30 p.m.

Region 7B Tournament, First Round

Philip at Lyman;5:30 p.m.

Edgemont at White River;6 p.m.

Jones County at Kadoka Area;6 p.m.

New Underwood at Wall;7 p.m.

Region 8B Tournament, First Round

Bison at Faith;6 p.m.

Harding County at Dupree;6 p.m.

Newell at Lemmon;6 p.m.

McIntosh at Timber Lake;6 p.m.

The final South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.  

Boys basketball

Class AA

1. Yankton (7) 17-3 76 2

2. Washington (8) 15-2 75 1

3. O’Gorman (3) 14-6 54 4

4. Roosevelt 13-5 41 3

5. Brandon Valley 14-6 21 5

Receiving votes: Mitchell 2, Harrisburg 1. 

Class A

1. Vermillion (18) 20-0 90 1

2. Sioux Valley 19-1 71 2

3. Dakota Valley 18-2 52 4

4. SF Christian 15-5 27 3

5. Winner 18-2 24 5

Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 6. 

Class B

1. De Smet (18) 19-1 90 1

2. Canistota 18-2 69 2

3. Howard 17-3 56 3

4. Dell Rapids St. Mary 16-4 26 5

5. Viborg-Hurley 14-5 18 4

Receiving votes: Winner 7, Potter County 3, Platte-Geddes 1. 

Girls basketball

Class AA

1. Washington (18) 16-2 90 1

2. Harrisburg 18-2 71 2

3. Aberdeen Central 17-3 51 3

4. O’Gorman 14-6 34 4

5. Brandon Valley 15-5 19 5

Receiving votes: Stevens 3, Mitchell 2.

