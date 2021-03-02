Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Rapid City Rush at Wichita Thunder;6:05 p.m.
Men's College Basketball;Time
RMAC Tournament Quarterfinals
Fort Lewis at BHSU;7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;Time
RMAC Tournament, Quarterfinals
BHSU at Westminster;5:30 p.m.
SD Mines at Western Colorado;6 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball;Time
Region 7A/8A Tournament, Play-In
Hill City at Bennett County;6 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Hot Springs;6:30 p.m.
Region 7B Tournament, First Round
Philip at Lyman;5:30 p.m.
Edgemont at White River;6 p.m.
Jones County at Kadoka Area;6 p.m.
New Underwood at Wall;7 p.m.
Region 8B Tournament, First Round
Bison at Faith;6 p.m.
Harding County at Dupree;6 p.m.
Newell at Lemmon;6 p.m.
McIntosh at Timber Lake;6 p.m.
The final South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys basketball
Class AA
1. Yankton (7) 17-3 76 2
2. Washington (8) 15-2 75 1
3. O’Gorman (3) 14-6 54 4
4. Roosevelt 13-5 41 3
5. Brandon Valley 14-6 21 5
Receiving votes: Mitchell 2, Harrisburg 1.
Class A
1. Vermillion (18) 20-0 90 1
2. Sioux Valley 19-1 71 2
3. Dakota Valley 18-2 52 4
4. SF Christian 15-5 27 3
5. Winner 18-2 24 5
Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 6.
Class B
1. De Smet (18) 19-1 90 1
2. Canistota 18-2 69 2
3. Howard 17-3 56 3
4. Dell Rapids St. Mary 16-4 26 5
5. Viborg-Hurley 14-5 18 4
Receiving votes: Winner 7, Potter County 3, Platte-Geddes 1.
Girls basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (18) 16-2 90 1
2. Harrisburg 18-2 71 2
3. Aberdeen Central 17-3 51 3
4. O’Gorman 14-6 34 4
5. Brandon Valley 15-5 19 5
Receiving votes: Stevens 3, Mitchell 2.