 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Tuesday's Local Schedule

  • Updated

All Times Mountain

High School Volleyball;Time

Sturgis at RC Central;7 p.m.

Spearfish at RC Stevens;7 p.m.

Region 8A First Round

Hot Springs at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Hill City;6 p.m.

Custer at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.

Region 6A First Round

Dupree at Stanley County;5 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;5:30 p.m.

Crow Creek at Winner;6:45 p.m.

Region 7B Second Round

Lyman at Philip;5:30 p.m.

New Underwood at Edgemont;6 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Jones County;7 p.m.

Wall at White River;TBA

Region 8B Second Round

Newell at Harding County;6:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Lemmon at Bison;6:30 p.m.

McIntosh at Faith;TBA

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Rolls-Royce is producing electric cars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News