Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Volleyball;Time
Sturgis at RC Central;7 p.m.
Spearfish at RC Stevens;7 p.m.
Region 8A First Round
Hot Springs at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Hill City;6 p.m.
Custer at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.
Region 6A First Round
Dupree at Stanley County;5 p.m.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;5:30 p.m.
Crow Creek at Winner;6:45 p.m.
Region 7B Second Round
Lyman at Philip;5:30 p.m.
New Underwood at Edgemont;6 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Jones County;7 p.m.
Wall at White River;TBA
Region 8B Second Round
Newell at Harding County;6:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
Lemmon at Bison;6:30 p.m.
McIntosh at Faith;TBA