 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday's Local Schedule

Tuesday's Local Schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

High School Boys Basketball;TV;Time

St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.

Sturgis at Custer;8 p.m.

McIntosh at Herreid/Selby Area;7 p.m.

Lakota Tech at Hot Springs;7:30 p..m.

Burke at Jones Co.;6 p.m.

White River at Kadoka Area;5:30 p.m.

RC Christian at New Underwood;8 p.m.

Chamberlain at Winner;6:45 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball;TV;Time

Sturgis at Custer;6:30 p.m.

Lakota Tech at Hot Springs;6 p.m.

Flasher, ND at Lemmon;5 p.m.

RC Christian at New Underwood;6:30 p.m.

Douglas at RC Central;6 p.m.

RC Stevens at Spearfish:6:30 p.m.

Faith at Timber Lake;6 p.m.

Newell at Wall;5:30 p.m.

Chamberlain at Winner;5:30 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

More details released in fatal crash
News

More details released in fatal crash

  • Updated

An SUV driver who fatally hit a woman Tuesday afternoon is not suspected of speeding or drinking while the pedestrian stepped into the road wh…

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories Jan. 4

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News