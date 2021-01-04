Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Boys Basketball;TV;Time
St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.
Sturgis at Custer;8 p.m.
McIntosh at Herreid/Selby Area;7 p.m.
Lakota Tech at Hot Springs;7:30 p..m.
Burke at Jones Co.;6 p.m.
White River at Kadoka Area;5:30 p.m.
RC Christian at New Underwood;8 p.m.
Chamberlain at Winner;6:45 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball;TV;Time
Sturgis at Custer;6:30 p.m.
Lakota Tech at Hot Springs;6 p.m.
Flasher, ND at Lemmon;5 p.m.
RC Christian at New Underwood;6:30 p.m.
Douglas at RC Central;6 p.m.
RC Stevens at Spearfish:6:30 p.m.
Faith at Timber Lake;6 p.m.
Newell at Wall;5:30 p.m.
Chamberlain at Winner;5:30 p.m.