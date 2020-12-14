 Skip to main content
Tuesday's Local Schedule

Tuesday's Local Schedule

Boys Basketball

Bennett County at Lower Brule;3 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Newell;3 p.m.

Winner at Stanley County;5:30 p.m.

Philip at Faith;6 p.m.

Wall at RC Christian;6 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Sturgis;7 p.m.

Douglas at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Miller at Potter County;4 p.m.

Dupree at Lemmon;4:30 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Newell;4:30 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Jones County;5:30 p.m.

Winner at Stanley County;5:30 p.m.

RC Christian at Douglas;6:30 p.m.

Sturgis at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.

