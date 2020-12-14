Tuesday's Local Schedule

Boys Basketball
Bennett County at Lower Brule;3 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Newell;3 p.m.
Winner at Stanley County;5:30 p.m.
Philip at Faith;6 p.m.
Wall at RC Christian;6 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Sturgis;7 p.m.
Douglas at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Miller at Potter County;4 p.m.
Dupree at Lemmon;4:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Newell;4:30 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Jones County;5:30 p.m.
Winner at Stanley County;5:30 p.m.
RC Christian at Douglas;6:30 p.m.
Sturgis at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.
