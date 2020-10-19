 Skip to main content
Tuesday's Local Schedule
Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Volleyball;Time

Jones County Colome;5:30 p.m.

Timber Lake and Faith;6 p.m.

Custer at Hill City;7 p.m.

Spearfish at Hot Springs;7 p.m.

Stanley County at Kadoka Area;4:30 p.m.

Douglas at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.

McIntosh at North Central;5:30 p.m.

Bennett County at Phillip;5:30 p.m.

Sturgis Brown at Pierre T.F. Riggs;6 p.m.

Belle Fourche at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.

New Underwood at Stanley County;4:30 p.m.

Wagner at Winner;5:30 p.m.

