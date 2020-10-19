Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Volleyball;Time
Jones County Colome;5:30 p.m.
Timber Lake and Faith;6 p.m.
Custer at Hill City;7 p.m.
Spearfish at Hot Springs;7 p.m.
Stanley County at Kadoka Area;4:30 p.m.
Douglas at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.
McIntosh at North Central;5:30 p.m.
Bennett County at Phillip;5:30 p.m.
Sturgis Brown at Pierre T.F. Riggs;6 p.m.
Belle Fourche at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.
New Underwood at Stanley County;4:30 p.m.
Wagner at Winner;5:30 p.m.
